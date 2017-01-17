Let's 'pool' our resources

By Steven Gillman

One View

So District 200 carries on in its journey to find a solution for its pool woes. In the Journal article announcing Monica Sheehan as 2016 Villager of the Year for leading the pool opposition movement, one take-away is there will be a new direction, a comprehensive approach that our brand new superintendent says should address the pool, academics, facilities, and equity. Sounds good.

Understanding fully that the devil is in the details, I have some thoughts. But first I want to respond to criticism of the school board in the article by Jack Davidson, one of the leaders of the opposition movement who has announced he will run for the school board in April. Davidson claims he was energized to help lead the opposition because "this isn't about the pool; it's about the process, and it's about having our voices heard in the community, which is what's important, period, because we haven't had the opportunity to do that."

I could not disagree more.

The process could not have been more open and vocal. For years, the pool issue was debated in public meetings and the press. For years, there were public pool committee meetings, and oh-so-many public school board meetings with pool options and issues on the agenda. For years there were articles and editorials in the Journal keeping the community abreast of the latest news.

I attended some of the school board meetings as president of one of the local community soccer clubs to advocate that the pool not be placed on any green space since our land-locked community has a shortage of fields. At these meetings, I was always deeply moved by the student athletes who advocated so politely and emotionally for any reasonable solution. They just wanted a good pool.

The board solicited points of view, patiently listened, carefully deliberated all points of view, and vetted all plausible options. I know many people in the community, myself included, were frustrated because the process was so long and laborious. So for Davidson to say there was insufficient opportunity to be heard and to imply the process was not transparent is totally unfair. The so-called D200 Pragmatic Pool Solutions movement led by Ms. Sheehan and Davidson (and others) was way late to the debate.

Mr. Davidson is also quoted as saying our brand new superintendent's vision of a comprehensive solution is "handcuffed already" by the school board, which wants control and "significantly handicaps her." These are strong words. The reader is not provided any facts to back-up Davidson's accusations, and his accusations seem at odds with the fact that the superintendent is brand new and the board has showered her with accolades.

Ms. Sheehan is certainly right when she states "the core mission of the high school is academics" and "the greater good of every student at the high school." I don't think any board member would disagree. So knowing that D200 has at its fingertips that gargantuan reserve of around $100 million, here's my proposal for addressing two of the more pressing issues facing the board and superintendent: the pool and the achievement gap.

First, let's spend a modest amount of money ($10 million?) to fix the existing high school pools so all students are afforded the opportunity to take swimming in gym onsite. Being able to swim is important and fun.

Second, let the Park District of Oak Park take the lead on the pool. Kick-in a significant sum ($20 million?) and collaborate with the PDOP to include a state-of-the-art pool in the community center the PDOP is currently studying and wants to build.

Check out the community center feasibility study on the PDOP website. The community center would include much-needed indoor space and other amenities. Wouldn't it be great to have a beautiful indoor pool for use by high school athletes and everyone else who lives in Oak Park and River Forest?

The park district is in the business of building sports facilities, and they're good at it. The school board missed an opportunity by not joining with the PDOP years ago when the redo of Ridgeland Commons right across the street was studied and planned — the park district completed the project under budget and the facility and grounds are beautiful. Let's seriously explore another opportunity to join with the PDOP. Let's get the burden of the pool off the back of the school board (to the extent possible) and let's "pool" resources.

Third, during the 15 years my family has lived in Oak Park, the achievement gap issue has remained a low-hanging cloud over our community — the gap continues to consume time, energy, and resources, and engender controversy. The fact that District 200 and District 97 persevere in their commitment to close the gap is certainly right and laudable, but reports are that over the years little or no progress is being made.

So let's change the focus. Research is virtually conclusive that investing in high-quality child care and educational experiences for disadvantaged and at-risk children from birth to the time they enter elementary school pays off in higher levels of educational success and other benefits that last a lifetime. Readiness gaps among children can be measured by the time a child is 2 years old. Let's contribute an impactful sum ($20 million?) to the Collaboration for Early Childhood.

I'm not saying we give up on anyone already in school. I'm saying that if our elementary, middle and high schools want to make material progress on closing the gap, the focus should be on dedicating resources to disadvantaged and at-risk preschoolers so they have a better chance of succeeding in elementary school and beyond.

Let's focus on infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in an effort to provide the stability and stimulation youngsters need and deserve to succeed in school. And let's dedicate space in that new community center for early childhood programs.

By my count, that leaves $50 million of the reserve for high school facilities, technology, and other projects.

Steve Gillman is president of Chicago Edge, a community soccer club, and the proud dad of three OPRF graduates.