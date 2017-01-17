Let's 'pool' our resources
Opinion: Columns
So District 200 carries on in its journey to find a solution for its pool woes. In the Journal article announcing Monica Sheehan as 2016 Villager of the Year for leading the pool opposition movement, one take-away is there will be a new direction, a comprehensive approach that our brand new superintendent says should address the pool, academics, facilities, and equity. Sounds good.
Understanding fully that the devil is in the details, I have some thoughts. But first I want to respond to criticism of the school board in the article by Jack Davidson, one of the leaders of the opposition movement who has announced he will run for the school board in April. Davidson claims he was energized to help lead the opposition because "this isn't about the pool; it's about the process, and it's about having our voices heard in the community, which is what's important, period, because we haven't had the opportunity to do that."
I could not disagree more.
The process could not have been more open and vocal. For years, the pool issue was debated in public meetings and the press. For years, there were public pool committee meetings, and oh-so-many public school board meetings with pool options and issues on the agenda. For years there were articles and editorials in the Journal keeping the community abreast of the latest news.
I attended some of the school board meetings as president of one of the local community soccer clubs to advocate that the pool not be placed on any green space since our land-locked community has a shortage of fields. At these meetings, I was always deeply moved by the student athletes who advocated so politely and emotionally for any reasonable solution. They just wanted a good pool.
The board solicited points of view, patiently listened, carefully deliberated all points of view, and vetted all plausible options. I know many people in the community, myself included, were frustrated because the process was so long and laborious. So for Davidson to say there was insufficient opportunity to be heard and to imply the process was not transparent is totally unfair. The so-called D200 Pragmatic Pool Solutions movement led by Ms. Sheehan and Davidson (and others) was way late to the debate.
Mr. Davidson is also quoted as saying our brand new superintendent's vision of a comprehensive solution is "handcuffed already" by the school board, which wants control and "significantly handicaps her." These are strong words. The reader is not provided any facts to back-up Davidson's accusations, and his accusations seem at odds with the fact that the superintendent is brand new and the board has showered her with accolades.
Ms. Sheehan is certainly right when she states "the core mission of the high school is academics" and "the greater good of every student at the high school." I don't think any board member would disagree. So knowing that D200 has at its fingertips that gargantuan reserve of around $100 million, here's my proposal for addressing two of the more pressing issues facing the board and superintendent: the pool and the achievement gap.
First, let's spend a modest amount of money ($10 million?) to fix the existing high school pools so all students are afforded the opportunity to take swimming in gym onsite. Being able to swim is important and fun.
Second, let the Park District of Oak Park take the lead on the pool. Kick-in a significant sum ($20 million?) and collaborate with the PDOP to include a state-of-the-art pool in the community center the PDOP is currently studying and wants to build.
Check out the community center feasibility study on the PDOP website. The community center would include much-needed indoor space and other amenities. Wouldn't it be great to have a beautiful indoor pool for use by high school athletes and everyone else who lives in Oak Park and River Forest?
The park district is in the business of building sports facilities, and they're good at it. The school board missed an opportunity by not joining with the PDOP years ago when the redo of Ridgeland Commons right across the street was studied and planned — the park district completed the project under budget and the facility and grounds are beautiful. Let's seriously explore another opportunity to join with the PDOP. Let's get the burden of the pool off the back of the school board (to the extent possible) and let's "pool" resources.
Third, during the 15 years my family has lived in Oak Park, the achievement gap issue has remained a low-hanging cloud over our community — the gap continues to consume time, energy, and resources, and engender controversy. The fact that District 200 and District 97 persevere in their commitment to close the gap is certainly right and laudable, but reports are that over the years little or no progress is being made.
So let's change the focus. Research is virtually conclusive that investing in high-quality child care and educational experiences for disadvantaged and at-risk children from birth to the time they enter elementary school pays off in higher levels of educational success and other benefits that last a lifetime. Readiness gaps among children can be measured by the time a child is 2 years old. Let's contribute an impactful sum ($20 million?) to the Collaboration for Early Childhood.
I'm not saying we give up on anyone already in school. I'm saying that if our elementary, middle and high schools want to make material progress on closing the gap, the focus should be on dedicating resources to disadvantaged and at-risk preschoolers so they have a better chance of succeeding in elementary school and beyond.
Let's focus on infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in an effort to provide the stability and stimulation youngsters need and deserve to succeed in school. And let's dedicate space in that new community center for early childhood programs.
By my count, that leaves $50 million of the reserve for high school facilities, technology, and other projects.
Steve Gillman is president of Chicago Edge, a community soccer club, and the proud dad of three OPRF graduates.
Reader Comments
4 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 18th, 2017 2:13 PM
Since Mr. Gillman is a soccer coach maybe he can answer this question. There are two kids, one is an existing all state soccer player and the other has never played soccer, is kind of slow and uncoordinated. The parent of the slow kid is furious that his kid is not of equal soccer playing skills to the all-stater. They both had access to the same coaches and equipment, but some how their level of play is not equal. How much of the $100 million would you spend to try to make the slow uncoordinated kid into an All-stater and what kind of success rate would you realistically expect? If every and any kid has to become an all-stater or the parents are furious, tell us how that works as a realistic plan. Because I am trying to figure out how it ever becomes possible to make every RESULT equal at OPRF. Everyone should have EQUAL access to what is at the school, but Equal results are kind of impossible to have as a goal. Unless every kid is a valedictorian and every kid is an all-stater we have a town where everyone is unhappy and blaming the school.
Leslie Sutphen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 17th, 2017 9:23 PM
I don't think any of us in the opposition have stated that there weren't a lot of community meetings and surveys. What energized us and motivated us to get involved is that the Board seemed to ignore the results of all these meetings. They initially decided to implement a 50 meter pool without a referendum for the bonds, despite initially stating that they would put it to referendum. Then, they ignored the results of their own surveys that indicated that there was not a strong appetite for such an expensive pool. And, although the community indicated they wanted a more comprehensive facilities plan before spending all this money, they hastily threw in a few accommodations to the arts community and so called classrooms of the future without really addressing the limitations of the small campus.They were completely misleading about the parking situation, arguing that the parking garage wasn't fully utilized while renting 100 spaces from Pilgrim Church. We may have been a bit late to the game, we may never have been involved in School policies before, but many of us were outraged enough by the callous disregard for how our money is spent to get involved in school board voting for the very first time. And yes, we will be fielding candidates, because we are not the "party of No", we are a group of unaffiliated citizens that thinks we can have better representation of the community's interests
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 17th, 2017 8:28 PM
I disagree with Mr. Gillman. And here's why. There was never an honest general debate, in my opinion, about a pool as far as I was concerned. Rather the debate ?" from the get go - was where to site a giant 50-meter pool or if that failed a 40 meter one. From the very beginning that was the narrative. That Mr. Gillman was the definition of a "good pool." A totally new competition 25 yard 8 lane pool was considered disastrous and was never seriously considered. That was all made crystal clear to the school board by the 2013 Natatorium Proposal authored by members of the aquatics community and their coaches. Misrepresentation of the 2013 Stantec Report i.e. stating falsely that an 8 lane 25 yard competiton pool could not be built within the footprint of the building, further reinforced this narrative. And yes I agree. Being able to swim is important. But if being able to swim is important what is the point of making the 50% of the kids who are already able to swim, swim? And fun you say? All three of my kids went to OPRFHS. They and their friends told me time and time again that most kids hated swimming. So here's a wager. If swimming is so much fun as you say, why not make it an elective to the 50% who already know how to swim? Why not? Because no one would show up, that's why not. And the inflated excessive need for "pool water" would then magically cease to exist.
Michael Nevins Facebook Verified
Posted: January 17th, 2017 6:16 PM
Is this now an argument for PK2, too? Sorry, but I can't afford these never-ending proposals. Spending the surplus in this manner means that OPRF will shortly require a tax increase referendum. That would be on top of the D97 referendum, the large recent increase by VOP (showing up on our prop tax bill next month), and the proposed new community center by PDOP. I guess that I should add that Illinois is bankrupt and even Rauner has said that we need an increase in the income tax. Hmm, we already have the highest sales taxes in the country and our property taxes are one of the highest. I believe that the decline in population for Illinois will continue.