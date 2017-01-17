Helene Sullivan, 100

Helene F. Sullivan (nee O'Keefe), 100, a longtime resident of River Forest, died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Dec. 27, 2016 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She and her late husband raised their large family in River Forest, and she was an active parent at Fenwick and Trinity high schools during and after her children's attendance at both schools.

Mr. & Mrs. Sullivan also became strong advocates for the developmentally disabled, and, most recently, she was heavily involved at Good Shepherd Manor, a home for the developmentally disabled in Momence. After her husband's death, she became a resident of Oak Park's Holly Court Terrace, now Brookdale. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Parish in River Forest, and, more recently, St. Vincent Ferrer in River Forest.

Helene Sullivan is survived by her children, Darby Cusick, John E. "Jackie" Sullivan III, James F. Sullivan, Sheila Smith and Michael P. Sullivan; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Lillian "Snooky" Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" E. Sullivan; and her sister, Bernice Folks.

Visitation was held on Dec. 30 at Forest Park's Woodlawn Funeral Home with a Funeral Mass on Dec. 31 at St. Vincent Ferrer in River Forest followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to the Good Shepherd Manor, P.O. Box 260, 4129 N. State Route 1 - 17, Momence, IL 60954.