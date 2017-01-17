Friars, Blazers win at Subway Classic

Fenwick guard/forward Kate Moore scores in a variety of ways for the Friars. She had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a 63-46 win over Plainfield North at the Subway Classic. (File photo)

Matt Le Cren

Contributing Reporter

Fenwick hadn't played in 13 days, so Kate Moore and McKenzie Blaze were just itching to get on the court.

It showed.

Moore fed Blaze for a jumper to open the scoring and the Friars scored the first 10 points of the game en route to an impressive 63-46 victory over Plainfield North on Monday at the Subway Classic at Willowbrook.

Blaze tallied six of her game-high 19 points during an opening 15-2 run, while Moore had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Chance Baggett added 12 points and Kelly Carpenter had eight points and seven rebounds for Fenwick (13-6).

"We've been working really hard in practice," Moore said. "We hadn't had a day off in a while so it felt good to win."

The Tigers (14-6) pulled within six points in the second quarter and cut the gap to 33-25 early in the third quarter. But the Friars used tough defense to trigger some transition baskets during a decisive 22-11 run.

"We worked all week on talking and that really encouraged our game today," said Blaze, who had a game-high four steals.

"One of our main problems is coming out strong," Moore said. "I feel like we play so much better when we come out strong."

Trinity tops Brooks

Alex Fanning scored a game-high 18 points and had a career-high 16 rebounds as Trinity routed Brooks 75-38 at the Subway Classic.

Fanning, a 6-foot-2 junior center, did all of her damage in the first half as the Blazers (13-6) led 41-24 at halftime.

"It was huge," Trinity guard Lauren Lee said. "Especially in games where you know (the opponent) is smaller, it's good because we know she'll take over in those games. She's unstoppable."

Fanning tallied 10 points in the first quarter as Trinity built a 25-11 lead. Four different players assisted on her first five baskets.

"There were some great passes," Fanning said.

Lee had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for Trinity, while Zyerra Stafford added 10 points and Dayjah Chmielewski, Sinead Molloy and Emma Hayes had eight points each.

Fanning, Molloy and Hayes all had three assists, while Chmielewski and Lee both had two for the Blazers, who beat the Eagles at their own game.

"We definitely got our momentum," Lee said. "They were a pretty quick team, so it definitely helped running up and down the floor, getting quick shots like that."