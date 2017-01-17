Ellen Rachel Bergstrom, 69, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 9, 2017. Born on June 17, 1947, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Oak Park and a recent volunteer at the Animal Care League.

Ellen Rachel Bergstrom was the wife of Dan; the sister of Valerie (Brian) Harms and Leslie (Tim) Dempsey; the aunt of Daniel (Marie) Lenihan and Eoin Lenihan; and the niece of Elizabeth (the late Herbert) Corkish.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. until the time of service, 7:30 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 545 S. East Ave. in Oak Park. Interment will take place at Chapel Columbarium at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Christopher's Church or the Animal Care League of Oak Park are appreciated. Additional information is available at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.