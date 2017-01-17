Ellen Rachel Bergstrom, 69
Longtime St. Christopher's member
Opinion: Obituaries
Ellen Rachel Bergstrom, 69, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 9, 2017. Born on June 17, 1947, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Oak Park and a recent volunteer at the Animal Care League.
Ellen Rachel Bergstrom was the wife of Dan; the sister of Valerie (Brian) Harms and Leslie (Tim) Dempsey; the aunt of Daniel (Marie) Lenihan and Eoin Lenihan; and the niece of Elizabeth (the late Herbert) Corkish.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. until the time of service, 7:30 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 545 S. East Ave. in Oak Park. Interment will take place at Chapel Columbarium at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Christopher's Church or the Animal Care League of Oak Park are appreciated. Additional information is available at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM
@ Dwyer - last week you commented that you intend to...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 18th, 2017 10:14 PM