Elizabeth Wehrman, 72
Longtime Oak Park resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Elizabeth "Beth" A. Wehrman (née Fuog), 72, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Jan. 14, 2017. Born on Oct. 23, 1944, Beth Wehrman is survived by her children, Jennifer (Robert) Morales, Laura Wehrman, Ann (Mark) Harmon and Stephen (Amanda) Wehrman; her grandchildren, Megan, Alexandra, Emmett, Andrew, Taylor, Lucas, Lily, Connor and Zack; her siblings, Kathy (Carl) Sommers and Linda (John) Lee; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Wehrman, and her brother, Robert Fuog.
Beth's wishes were to donate her remains to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. with a memorial service at 7 p.m., followed by private interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to WTTW Chicago Public Media, 5400 N. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago 60625-4698 or to secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial. Additional information is available at 708-383-3191 and at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...
By Sara Torres
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM