Elizabeth Wehrman, 72

Elizabeth "Beth" A. Wehrman (née Fuog), 72, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Jan. 14, 2017. Born on Oct. 23, 1944, Beth Wehrman is survived by her children, Jennifer (Robert) Morales, Laura Wehrman, Ann (Mark) Harmon and Stephen (Amanda) Wehrman; her grandchildren, Megan, Alexandra, Emmett, Andrew, Taylor, Lucas, Lily, Connor and Zack; her siblings, Kathy (Carl) Sommers and Linda (John) Lee; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Wehrman, and her brother, Robert Fuog.

Beth's wishes were to donate her remains to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. with a memorial service at 7 p.m., followed by private interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to WTTW Chicago Public Media, 5400 N. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago 60625-4698 or to secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial. Additional information is available at 708-383-3191 and at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.