Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
40°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Elizabeth Wehrman, 72

Longtime Oak Park resident

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Elizabeth Wehrman

Elizabeth "Beth" A. Wehrman (née Fuog), 72, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Jan. 14, 2017. Born on Oct. 23, 1944, Beth Wehrman is survived by her children, Jennifer (Robert) Morales, Laura Wehrman, Ann (Mark) Harmon and Stephen (Amanda) Wehrman; her grandchildren, Megan, Alexandra, Emmett, Andrew, Taylor, Lucas, Lily, Connor and Zack; her siblings, Kathy (Carl) Sommers and Linda (John) Lee; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Wehrman, and her brother, Robert Fuog.         

Beth's wishes were to donate her remains to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. with a memorial service at 7 p.m., followed by private interment.  

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to WTTW Chicago Public Media, 5400 N. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago 60625-4698 or to secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial. Additional information is available at 708-383-3191 and at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK MEETING
OF FRIENDS (Quakers)

Meeting For Worship Sundays at 10:00a.m. at Oak Park Art League 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park Please call 708-445-8201 www.oakparkfriends.org

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...

By Sara Torres

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM

On: Why not recreate the Blue Parrot on...

@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

After the state legislature allowed the Early...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Brian - would not be surprised!!

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: A letter of support for Cathy...

Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM

On: The best in our lifetime

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close