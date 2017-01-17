Edward Sullivan, 47

Edward C. "Eddie" Sullivan, 47, died recently at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was a resident of Oak Park from 1969 until 2008 when he moved to Florida and had been a commodity trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for 14 years. He enjoyed playing softball, socializing with friends, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Eddie Sullivan is survived by his siblings, Lynn Sullivan, Kevin (Jennifer), Paul (Michelle) and Tim (Anne) Sullivan; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. and Barbara J. (nee Heybach) Sullivan.

A memorial visitation was held at Johnson Funeral Home Ltd. in Brookfield on Jan. 14. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.

Additional information is available at the Funeral Home, 708-485-0214.