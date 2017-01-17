Diane Girardi, 64
'Queen of Fun'
Opinion: Obituaries
Diane Girardi, 64, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 13, 2017. Born on April 20, 1952, she was a longtime parishioner of the St. Giles community and a supporter and teacher of the arts. She was known to many, adults and children alike, as the "Queen of Fun," and her wacky sense of humor and joy in living will be missed.
Diane Girardi is survived by her husband, Lee Webster; her children, Brooke (Laura Radcliffe) Webster, Nicholas (Evangeline Avila) Webster and Ben Webster; her siblings, August (Cate) Girardi and Stephen (Debbie) Girardi; and her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Jan. 16 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park, followed by a funeral Mass on Jan. 17 at St. Giles Church. Interment was private.
The family appreciates memorials to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870 in Chicago 60601 or to www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research.
