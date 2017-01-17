D97 upholds Lincoln principal's early retirement

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Since at least last November, some members of the Lincoln Elementary School community have tried pressuring the District 97 school board to allow the school's longtime principal, Cathy Hamilton, to remain in her position despite a 2013 board decision granting her request for early retirement by the end of this school year.

In a letter emailed to parents last week, District 97 Superintendent Carol Kelley announced that the board denied Hamilton's request, upholding their original 2013 decision to authorize her early retirement.

The board also directed the administration to begin a search for Hamilton's permanent replacement.

After the state legislature allowed the Early Retirement Option to expire last July — a measure that would cut into Hamilton's pension — the principal requested that the district push back her retirement for another three years, so that she could leave with a higher pension.

The decision had the support of many Lincoln families and staff members, some of whom signed off on a November letter to Wednesday Journal arguing that, when Hamilton made plans to retire this year with her full pension, she "was unaware the retirement option was going to be defunded."

"By telling Cathy you will honor her request to remain as principal, you will, by extension, be telling us, her colleagues, students, families and community members, that you value us and our commitment to the Lincoln community," the letter read.

In a statement released last November, Kelley explained that the "board authorized the payment of retirement benefits for Ms. Hamilton over a four-year period" that was based on her decision to voluntary retire in June 2017.

The benefits, Kelley added, included a requirement that her retirement this year be "irrevocable" and "could not be rescinded."

The Early Retirement Option's sunset, Kelley said at the time, "was common knowledge among members of the educational community here in Illinois" and that the Teachers' Retirement System "included information about in their bulletins."

In her Jan. 13 letter, Kelley said that during its review of Hamilton's request for an extension of her early retirement, the school board "carefully considered the concerns Ms. Hamilton raised and the potential options of resolving them."

Kelley said that the search for a new principal at Lincoln, which began last week, would include posting the position on the district's website and on "various local and national employment sites."

The district will also collaborate with Lincoln's faculty, staff and families "to develop a leadership profile for screening candidates, and establish a school-based team that will assist with the interview process."

Some community members expressed disappointment with the Jan. 13 letter, saying that it fell short of transparency and requesting that the district make public what those "potential options" for keeping Hamilton were.

When reached about those concerns on Monday, district officials would not comment beyond the letter.

"We would also like to thank Ms. Hamilton for her dedicated service to the district and Oak Park community, and wish her all the best moving forward," the statement read.

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com