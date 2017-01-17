D97 looking for volunteers

By Michael Romain

Oak Park School District 97 is looking for community members who are interested in volunteering on its Finance Oversight and Review Committee and the newly created Committee for Community Engagement.

The FORC committee meets four to six times out of the year and is responsible for providing the school board and administration "ongoing expertise, oversight and guidance on the district's fiscal operations," according to a district statement.

The committee also evaluates the district's financial stewardship and may be responsible for executing numerous fiscal-related tasks, such as assessing budget projections and reviewing the district's investments, among others.

There is currently one open seat on this committee. Anyone with questions or an interest in joining the committee should contact Chris Jasculca at cjasculca@op97.org. Interested candidates can also learn more about the committee at www.op97.org/BOE/FORC.cfm.

The CCE, which was created by the board last year, will meet once a month during the school year and one time in the summer. Its primary responsibility is to provide the district with "ongoing expertise, strategic counsel and guidance that will help increase community interest and engagement in the work of District 97, while also fostering collaborative partnerships with community members that will aid the continued growth of the district's schools and success of its students."

Anyone interested in joining the CCE should contact Jasculca at the email above. For more information on the committee, visit www.op97.org/documents/CCECharge.pdf.

