D200 plods forward. Aimlessly?

I think it would be a mistake for OPRF High School District 200 to place pool referenda on the ballot without an option of funding the replacement without further debt [With pool failure possible, D200 plots a path forward, News, Jan. 11]. The ridiculous and, by third-party estimates and recommendations, obscenely high D200 fund balance appears to contradict statements such as Tod Altenburg's that such a funding scheme would force a finance referendum. It wears thin watching Mr. Altenburg and the district treat taxpayers as a free line of credit source while obfuscating the need to maintain the fund balance at such levels.

Should the district have obtained a real line of credit from a financial institution that required compensation (interest payments), it's likely the district wouldn't do so in such excess of its needs, let alone more than its annual operating budget. The fiduciary requirement would preclude such folly.

If the district projects, as Mr. Altenburg contends, that lowering the fund balance by the cost of the pool would spur a need for a financial referendum in 2019, why then does the district's current budget project a year-end fund balance in 2019 of over $91 million (see Exhibit 4.19, page 185 of the 2015-2016 budget)? Well, because replacing its 90-year-old pool was not in its financial projections.

But let's assume it costs between $25 and $40 million to prudently build a pool. It doesn't seem like a complicated math problem to arrive at an estimated fund balance of between 61% and 82% of the district's own projected $83 million estimate of 2019 total expenditures. That level of reserves remains grossly above the 50% or less advocated by industry groups and watchdogs.

It could be that the budget is unreliable or that the simple math above is wrong. But I don't think it an unnecessary burden for the district to provide an explanation for the disparity. Nor do I believe future unfunded liabilities are to be taken lightly. This is Illinois, right? Borrowing further increases the future liability.

Wednesday Journal is the right forum for the discussion. If Mr. Altenburg and the district really do believe this to be the case, as they say in Missouri, "Show me."

Brian Lantz

Oak Park