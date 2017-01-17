Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
41°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

D200 plods forward. Aimlessly?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

I think it would be a mistake for OPRF High School District 200 to place pool referenda on the ballot without an option of funding the replacement without further debt [With pool failure possible, D200 plots a path forward, News, Jan. 11]. The ridiculous and, by third-party estimates and recommendations, obscenely high D200 fund balance appears to contradict statements such as Tod Altenburg's that such a funding scheme would force a finance referendum. It wears thin watching Mr. Altenburg and the district treat taxpayers as a free line of credit source while obfuscating the need to maintain the fund balance at such levels. 

Should the district have obtained a real line of credit from a financial institution that required compensation (interest payments), it's likely the district wouldn't do so in such excess of its needs, let alone more than its annual operating budget. The fiduciary requirement would preclude such folly. 

If the district projects, as Mr. Altenburg contends, that lowering the fund balance by the cost of the pool would spur a need for a financial referendum in 2019, why then does the district's current budget project a year-end fund balance in 2019 of over $91 million (see Exhibit 4.19, page 185 of the 2015-2016 budget)? Well, because replacing its 90-year-old pool was not in its financial projections. 

But let's assume it costs between $25 and $40 million to prudently build a pool. It doesn't seem like a complicated math problem to arrive at an estimated fund balance of between 61% and 82% of the district's own projected $83 million estimate of 2019 total expenditures. That level of reserves remains grossly above the 50% or less advocated by industry groups and watchdogs. 

It could be that the budget is unreliable or that the simple math above is wrong. But I don't think it an unnecessary burden for the district to provide an explanation for the disparity. Nor do I believe future unfunded liabilities are to be taken lightly. This is Illinois, right? Borrowing further increases the future liability. 

Wednesday Journal is the right forum for the discussion. If Mr. Altenburg and the district really do believe this to be the case, as they say in Missouri, "Show me." 

Brian Lantz

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

HISTORIC MAYWOOD MANOR 902 S. 3RD AVENUE (behind Aldi)

Tired of renting? Why not consider buying an affordable 2BR condo w/ 1000 sq ft of living space on this historic site at less than market rents? Savings are built in from a unique 12 year tax freeze plus lower utility costs from energy saving...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

After the state legislature allowed the Early...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Brian - would not be surprised!!

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: A letter of support for Cathy...

Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM

On: The best in our lifetime

. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close