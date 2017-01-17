Cherish those letters of insight and growth
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Thank you, Ken Trainor, for sharing Dylan's achievement of becoming an infantryman [Back to basics in basic training, Viewpoints, Jan. 11]. I found your article both heart-warming and inspirational. I hope you will hold onto those letters of insight and growth from Dylan and read them again as the years roll by and other milestones are achieved.
Parents never really like seeing their children go through adversity but those are the moments when we (sometimes) better see them becoming the person we had hoped for all along. They really were listening! Many parents simply get to hold the visual experience in their hearts. You have the added benefit of written words. Cherish them.
Ken Woods
Oak Park
