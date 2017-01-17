Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
42°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Bill Sam, 67

Entrepreneur, landscaper, mechanic

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Bill Sam

Bill Sam, 67, a longtime resident of River Forest, died on Jan. 1, 2017 at Oak Park Hospital following a courageous battle with liver cancer. Born on Aug. 10, 1949, he was a great entrepreneur, enjoyed landscaping and using his hands, such as fixing cars, lawnmowers, snow blowers, and anything mechanical.  

Bill Sam is survived by his wife, Lang Kim Sam; his children, Sharon (fiancé Brian Yu), Steven (Daisy), Stephanie and Susan Sam; his siblings, Muoi Ng, Ken Sam, Wendy Auyeung, Dieu "Barry" Sam, Jerry Sam, Victor Sam and John Sam; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Trac. 

Visitation and services were held on Jan. 6 and 7 at Forest Park's Woodlawn Funeral Home, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

After the state legislature allowed the Early...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Brian - would not be surprised!!

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: A letter of support for Cathy...

Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM

On: The best in our lifetime

. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

@ Dwyer - last week you commented that you intend to...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 18th, 2017 10:14 PM

On: The best in our lifetime

Another high-rise at the corner of Lake Street and...

By Paul Obis

Posted: January 18th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close