Bill Sam, 67, a longtime resident of River Forest, died on Jan. 1, 2017 at Oak Park Hospital following a courageous battle with liver cancer. Born on Aug. 10, 1949, he was a great entrepreneur, enjoyed landscaping and using his hands, such as fixing cars, lawnmowers, snow blowers, and anything mechanical.

Bill Sam is survived by his wife, Lang Kim Sam; his children, Sharon (fiancé Brian Yu), Steven (Daisy), Stephanie and Susan Sam; his siblings, Muoi Ng, Ken Sam, Wendy Auyeung, Dieu "Barry" Sam, Jerry Sam, Victor Sam and John Sam; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Trac.

Visitation and services were held on Jan. 6 and 7 at Forest Park's Woodlawn Funeral Home, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.