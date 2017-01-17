A letter of support for Cathy Hamilton

Based on her record as a principal, and …

The progress that Lincoln School has made under her leadership, and …

The quality of her relationships with staff, faculty, parents and students, …

We want to make a statement of support for Cathy Hamilton:

Cathy, we respect you as our leader and love you as our colleague, and want you to know you have the support of your teachers and staff. We will hold you up and back you up and do whatever we can as you continue the process of staying at Lincoln as our principal. We want to help change what is now a sad, maddening, hard-to-understand set of circumstances into a positive, sensible, celebratory result.

Teachers and staff at

Lincoln Elementary School

Oak Park