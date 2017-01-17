A letter of support for Cathy Hamilton
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Based on her record as a principal, and …
The progress that Lincoln School has made under her leadership, and …
The quality of her relationships with staff, faculty, parents and students, …
We want to make a statement of support for Cathy Hamilton:
Cathy, we respect you as our leader and love you as our colleague, and want you to know you have the support of your teachers and staff. We will hold you up and back you up and do whatever we can as you continue the process of staying at Lincoln as our principal. We want to help change what is now a sad, maddening, hard-to-understand set of circumstances into a positive, sensible, celebratory result.
Teachers and staff at
Lincoln Elementary School
Oak Park
Latest Comments
Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...
By Sara Torres
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that bumped up salaries the last few years of employment allowing for a sweet payout in a much higher pension that includes health insurance for life.that unwitting taxpayers get to pay for.Once a professional decides to retire, they are resentful if they than remain due to personal economic considerations that do not equal loving their job forever. D200 needs to correct this scam, it appears when reviewing their salaries that employees like Phil Prale is doing just that.Taxpayers are being played as chumps and fools. http://www.oprfhs.org/human-resources/Salary-and-Compensation-Reports.cfm