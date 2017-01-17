Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
A letter of support for Cathy Hamilton

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

We want to make a statement of support for Cathy Hamilton:

Cathy, we respect you as our leader and love you as our colleague, and want you to know you have the support of your teachers and staff. We will hold you up and back you up and do whatever we can as you continue the process of staying at Lincoln as our principal. We want to help change what is now a sad, maddening, hard-to-understand set of circumstances into a positive, sensible, celebratory result.

Teachers and staff at
Lincoln Elementary School

Oak Park  

Reader Comments

Barbara Joan  

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that bumped up salaries the last few years of employment allowing for a sweet payout in a much higher pension that includes health insurance for life.that unwitting taxpayers get to pay for.Once a professional decides to retire, they are resentful if they than remain due to personal economic considerations that do not equal loving their job forever. D200 needs to correct this scam, it appears when reviewing their salaries that employees like Phil Prale is doing just that.Taxpayers are being played as chumps and fools. http://www.oprfhs.org/human-resources/Salary-and-Compensation-Reports.cfm

