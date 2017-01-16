Unity Temple restoration almost done
Multi-million dollar project expected to be complete in late spring, early summer
The Unity Temple Restoration Foundation is getting close to completing its multi-million renovation of Oak Park's architectural crown jewel.
The Frank Lloyd Wright building – arguably the most architecturally significant structure in Oak Park – is undergoing a $25 million renovation that includes restoring the exterior façade, interior plaster walls and paint finishes, interior woodwork, art glass and bronze fixtures, the sanctuary and Unity House skylights and lay lights.
The project also includes environmental improvements, including a geothermal heating and cooling system and upgraded electrical system.
"The building looks phenomenal; the interior plaster and paint finishes have been restored to the translucent that Frank Lloyd Wright intended when he conceived the building," said Heather Hutchison, Unity Temple Restoration Foundation executive director. "The woodwork has been cleaned and looks stunning against the new plaster and paint finishes."
Hutchison said UTRF aims to have the building open to the congregation in mid-May and to public tours in July. The group continues its fundraising efforts for the project, she said. More information is available at www.utrf.org.
