Oak Park candidates discuss race at first candidate forum
Suburban Unity Alliance forum draws hundreds of residents to meet candidates
Oak Parkers got their introduction to candidates for local public office Tuesday at a candidate forum focusing primarily on equity and diversity issues sponsored by the Suburban Unity Alliance (SUA).
Roughly 200 residents attended the forums, which were split between village government candidates – president, trustee and clerk – the two school boards and candidates running for Oak Park library board.
The village government candidates focused primarily on taxes, racial diversity and affordable housing. Twelve of the 13 village candidates attended the forum – village clerk candidate Mas Takiguchi was not present.
Anthony Clark, SUA executive director, got a range of responses to the first of two questions posed to candidates concerning whether Oak Park has "racial equity issues."
"If so, what is one thing the board can do to address them; if not, what would you do to make sure they don't arise?" Clark asked.
Trustee candidate Simone Boutet said the village racial equity issues are most clearly seen in the achievement gap between white and black students as well as a gap in participation by black residents on Oak Park's various municipal advisory boards and commissions.
"It's a battle (over racial integration and diversity) that will never end because the inclination of people is to segregate," she said.
Trustee candidate Deno Andrews said Oak Park's legacy on diversity looks great "on paper" adding, "But we have real problems."
Andrews said he doesn't see diversity and equity at public events like Oaktoberfest – an annual street festival in downtown Oak Park – and the Concerts in the Park Series put on by the Park District of Oak Park.
"I don't see the numbers like we see on paper, and this is a major problem," he said, adding that the village has to promote fair housing practices and affordable housing in the village.
Andrews' unofficial running mate for trustee, Dan Moroney, said Oak Park has to invest in its own community.
"Not all of our citizens are engaged, so how do we communicate with citizens better?" he said, later adding, "How do you engage the entirety of Oak Park, so all of Oak Parkers feel a member of the community and are able to invest in Oak Park …"
Trustee candidate James Taglia said racial diversity is an issue in Oak Park, partly because so much of the tax base comes from homeowners rather than businesses – an 80 percent to 20 percent split, respectively – making it more expensive to live in the village.
"We need to expand and shift some of the percentages more toward business," he said, noting that more business in Oak Park would take some of the burden off residents. "We need to increase that percentage from 20 (percent), and if you do that and bring more people in, you will spread that burden out over a greater number of people, and the tax burden will actually decrease and equity will increase."
Trustee candidate Peter Barber, an incumbent, said he did not believe racial diversity was a problem in Oak Park, although the village does have issues to address. He noted that the results of a sting in 2014 by HOPE Fair Housing Center showed multiple instances of discrimination in the village's rental housing market. That study by HOPE was funded by the village government.
"The (village) board was able to take some steps to immediately try and address it," he said. "That's a community that was responding to – albeit a couple of isolated incidents, hopefully – but they responded in a way that shows we don't have that kind of a problem in Oak Park."
Trustee candidate Glenn Brewer, also an incumbent and running mate of Barber's, served on the Fair Housing Task Force established to address the housing discrimination issue, following the release of the HOPE report.
He noted that during his tenure on the village board, he and the board have increased the staff of the Community Relations department, which deals with race and diversity issues.
"You may not always hear about them, but they have had a number of diversity dinners where they have actually asked people to host folks in their home for dinner that they don't know," he said, adding it's one of the ways to engage people in the community.
Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, who is running unopposed for the village president's seat, said he is particularly sensitive to the issue of diversity because of his experience growing up in the war torn Gaza Strip.
"It is really important for me that when people come to village board meetings they are feeling welcomed …" he said.
He said neighbors and the local government have to come together as a village to maintain the values of diversity. Abu-Taleb noted that the village staff and police department reflect the racial diversity of the community and the passage of a living wage ordinance for village employees has advanced equity and diversity.
Village clerk candidates also attended the forum, but questions where primarily of a nature that would be addressed by trustees and the village president. Trustee candidate Emily Masalski also attended the forum, but she was recently blocked from appearing on the ballot in the April 4 election because she did not collect the requisite 251 signatures needed.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
3 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
LOL- the base average price of homes is also...
By Rani Dawn
Posted: January 16th, 2017 7:02 AM
For those of you who don't know, Rich Koz -- the...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: January 16th, 2017 12:28 AM
Ray: I graduated HS in "64 but as a young kid...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 15th, 2017 11:44 PM
Butch: Intersting observation. Thought provoking. What...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 15th, 2017 3:50 PM
A note I wrote a few years ago; haven't changed...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:51 PM
You've touched on a central problem in OP...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 14th, 2017 3:23 PM
I don't drink sugary beverages, Ray. I leave the...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 14th, 2017 10:13 AM
I received a ticket last year for RTOR from River...
By June Gibson Oliver
Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:51 AM
I understand that the commanding general for the DC...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 14th, 2017 7:46 AM
@ Dwyer - I guess you have drunk the kool-aide! There...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 14th, 2017 12:27 AM
Rani Dawn Facebook Verified
Posted: January 16th, 2017 7:02 AM
LOL- the base average price of homes is also prohibitive for many folks and not just those of color. I remember someone telling me that OP was a teachers' town. I had never thought about it that way but you can add social workers' town and the like. Or at least it was. Now I imagine that a spouse's salary is needed as well and it probably would have to be well above the salary of a typical public servant. I am speaking only of houses and not condos, which are probably in the range of an average teacher, I suppose...
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 15th, 2017 3:50 PM
Butch: Intersting observation. Thought provoking. What I noticed based upon my observation of my kids and their friends throughout their school years is that in the beginning - grade school for instance - race does not matter when it comes to friendship. As they got older and reached high school, many kids - not all but many - broke off into their respective racial groups. Participation in sports and performing arts seemed to mitigate this "friendship racial segregation." Anyway that just my "two cents" based upon a limited time window.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:51 PM
A note I wrote a few years ago; haven't changed my thinking. -- John Butch Murtagh. "My experience with children and grandchildren is that even as pre-schoolers, they are good judges on the friends they make. Racial bias is not hardened in their genes. Children usually make "Best Friends" with those they deal with one on one. That can be hard in school settings, so most "best friendships" in the early years is with neighborhood children. That is not a bias -- it's a reality. I do not believe you can force young children to play with others of different cultures or races, just like you can't force them to play with their brothers and sisters. Schools have many ways to create personal interaction between racial and cultural groups, and all children benefit from the experience. I recall from my army days that I knew few African Americans when I enlisted and did not have any that I would call a friend. Living together in the tight quarters of barracks or quonset huts broke down race barriers quickly. Barriers with Southerns, Jews, and what we called "Holy Rollers" also came down. That did not necessarily mean we became best friends. It did mean that we had friendships based on values like understanding, shared lives, and trust. Perhaps the values are the issue; not race or culture.