Village Manager Association candidates overcome ballot challenge

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The unofficial slate of candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association, a group that slates and vets candidates for public office, was allowed to remain on the ballot today by the Oak Park Electoral Board.

Also allowed to remain on the ballot were village clerk candidates Elia Gallegos and Mas Takiguchi after challenges made to their nominating petitions were withdrawn.

However, Emily Masalski, an independent village trustee candidate, was disqualified from running in April. The electoral board voted unanimously that she did not collect the requisite 251 signatures needed to get on the ballot. Masalski argued that she relied on information from the village stating that the number of signatures needed was equal to 1 percent of the 5,021 votes cast in the most recent municipal election.

VMA trustee candidates Glenn Brewer and Peter Barber and village clerk candidate Lori Malinski faced challenges by residents Kevin Peppard and former village trustee Robert Milstein, because the three filed joint signature petitions with only 735 signatures.

Masalski also faced a challenge from Peppard as well as Oak Park resident George Lazewski.

The electoral board is a three-member panel that includes Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, Village Clerk Teresa Powell and Village Trustee Colette Lueck and rules on challenges to nominating petitions.

Abu-Taleb and Lueck split with Powell, voting to reject the objections to the VMA petitions.

Peppard and Milstein argued that legal precedent precludes candidates from collecting signatures as a group. They also argued that if the three were allowed to collect signatures as a group, they would not have met the threshold of 251 signatures each.

Candidates must collect signatures equaling 5 percent of the voters in the most recent municipal election.

Prior to the decision, Milstein said he would appeal the decision in Cook County Circuit Court if his challenge was not successful.

Peppard separately withdrew his petition challenges to village clerk candidates Elia Gallegos and Mas Takiguchi. Peppard had originally challenged Gallegos, claiming that she had not bound her petition signature sheets into a book as mandated by state law.

He had challenged Takiguchi based on the notary public notarizing the petition signature papers with four stars instead of a signature and because of irregularities with some of the signature collectors who were identified as relatives of Takiguchi.

Peppard said at the Thursday hearing that his decision to withdraw the challenge to Takiguchi was based on the realization that the notary in fact signs his name with four star symbols instead of a traditional signature.

