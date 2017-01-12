Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
34°
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • Village Manager Association candidates overcome ballot challenge

Village Manager Association candidates overcome ballot challenge

Electoral board votes 2-1 to allow candidates to run in April election

Updated:

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The unofficial slate of candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association, a group that slates and vets candidates for public office, was allowed to remain on the ballot today by the Oak Park Electoral Board.

Also allowed to remain on the ballot were village clerk candidates Elia Gallegos and Mas Takiguchi after challenges made to their nominating petitions were withdrawn.

However, Emily Masalski, an independent village trustee candidate, was disqualified from running in April. The electoral board voted unanimously that she did not collect the requisite 251 signatures needed to get on the ballot. Masalski argued that she relied on information from the village stating that the number of signatures needed was equal to 1 percent of the 5,021 votes cast in the most recent municipal election.

VMA trustee candidates Glenn Brewer and Peter Barber and village clerk candidate Lori Malinski faced challenges by residents Kevin Peppard and former village trustee Robert Milstein, because the three filed joint signature petitions with only 735 signatures.

Masalski also faced a challenge from Peppard as well as Oak Park resident George Lazewski. 

The electoral board is a three-member panel that includes Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, Village Clerk Teresa Powell and Village Trustee Colette Lueck and rules on challenges to nominating petitions.

Abu-Taleb and Lueck split with Powell, voting to reject the objections to the VMA petitions.

Peppard and Milstein argued that legal precedent precludes candidates from collecting signatures as a group. They also argued that if the three were allowed to collect signatures as a group, they would not have met the threshold of 251 signatures each.

Candidates must collect signatures equaling 5 percent of the voters in the most recent municipal election.

Prior to the decision, Milstein said he would appeal the decision in Cook County Circuit Court if his challenge was not successful.

Peppard separately withdrew his petition challenges to village clerk candidates Elia Gallegos and Mas Takiguchi. Peppard had originally challenged Gallegos, claiming that she had not bound her petition signature sheets into a book as mandated by state law. 

He had challenged Takiguchi based on the notary public notarizing the petition signature papers with four stars instead of a signature and because of irregularities with some of the signature collectors who were identified as relatives of Takiguchi.
 
Peppard said at the Thursday hearing that his decision to withdraw the challenge to Takiguchi was based on the realization that the notary in fact signs his name with four star symbols instead of a traditional signature.

Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

John Butch Murtagh  

Posted: January 13th, 2017 9:26 AM

Dan Moroney (candidate for Oak Park Trustee) supports allowing the TIFs to EXPIRE. Moroney's position is critical as the Madison TIF has existed for twenty-five years, has spent nearly 30 Million TIF Dollars, and has made no meaningful developments that would have improved Madison life. The current TIF should be suspended and no additional Madison TIFs should be approved until the Village Board initiates a public inspection of the past and planned use of the Madison TIFs..

Jim Coughlin  

Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:14 PM

Dan Moroney's position regarding Oak Park's TIFs was inaccurately stated by me in a previous post. I've been informed that he supports allowing the TIFs to expire and is interested in hearing from any resident or taxpayer who has concerns and believes there is need for reforms, including opening the books for public inspection and analysis by a forensic accountant. I appreciate that he took the time to set the record straight and apologize for my error.

John Butch Murtagh  

Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:18 PM

Is sanity a requirement?

Robert Milstein from Oak Park  

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:29 PM

The fat lady has yet to sing. The Electoral Board did not follow procedure. Powell opened with a statement that the decisions had been made and she wanted time. Rejected by Abu Taleb and Lueck with no second for a vote. The board has to deliberate in open session. They can't come out with an opinion without deliberating openly. They must issue their opinion in writing. They were done in advance. What should happen is that they open the hearing, state that they have all read the briefs and then they should discuss it in public. Then they vote. After they vote, they should state that they will issue a written opinion within 3 days or some short time frame. No Stephanides and I perhaps the Manager with Lueck and Abu Taleb conspired to make this go away...we get our day in court...should we go that way.

John Butch Murtagh  

Posted: January 12th, 2017 6:03 PM

The UNOFFICIAL slate of candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association, a group that slates and vets candidates for public office, was allowed to remain on the ballot today by the Oak Park Electoral Board. Maya Del Sol will raise winner glasses tonight!.

