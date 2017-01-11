Oak Park police continue investigation into shooting

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting at a residence on the afternoon of Jan. 10 at 710 S. Harvey Ave. that left one man wounded and resulted in a brief lockdown of Longfellow Elementary School, about a block away.

Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose said in a telephone interview that police have developed leads in the case that resulted in a 20-year-old man being shot in the leg at the residence.

Ambrose could not divulge the nature of the leads but noted that the shooting happened on the front porch of the residence. He said it was not a drive-by shooting.

Longfellow Elementary School, 715 Highland Ave., was put in lockdown after the shooting for less than 15 minutes, Oak Park village spokesman David Powers said in an email the day of the shooting, which took place at about 12:30 p.m.

The shooting was described as a "targeted" event by police.

"It's not random, so that tells you something right there," Ambrose said, adding that police were not immediately at liberty to give details on the shooting because it is an ongoing investigation.

Ambrose said the shooting victim, who was transported to Loyola University Medical Center by the Oak Park Fire Department, has been released from the hospital.

He said detectives are conducting "numerous interviews" to find the shooter.