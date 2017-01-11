Oak Park police continue investigation into shooting
Police chief reveals shooting happened on front porch of residence
The Oak Park Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting at a residence on the afternoon of Jan. 10 at 710 S. Harvey Ave. that left one man wounded and resulted in a brief lockdown of Longfellow Elementary School, about a block away.
Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose said in a telephone interview that police have developed leads in the case that resulted in a 20-year-old man being shot in the leg at the residence.
Ambrose could not divulge the nature of the leads but noted that the shooting happened on the front porch of the residence. He said it was not a drive-by shooting.
Longfellow Elementary School, 715 Highland Ave., was put in lockdown after the shooting for less than 15 minutes, Oak Park village spokesman David Powers said in an email the day of the shooting, which took place at about 12:30 p.m.
The shooting was described as a "targeted" event by police.
"It's not random, so that tells you something right there," Ambrose said, adding that police were not immediately at liberty to give details on the shooting because it is an ongoing investigation.
Ambrose said the shooting victim, who was transported to Loyola University Medical Center by the Oak Park Fire Department, has been released from the hospital.
He said detectives are conducting "numerous interviews" to find the shooter.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@ L Grossman - it has been vacant for the last 8.
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:41 AM
I think that the country is seeing the truth about...
By Rani Dawn
Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:49 AM
One VERY amazing woman who truly, truly cares about...
By Leslie Taylor
Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:15 AM
I will respect the Office... by thinking of it as...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: January 12th, 2017 2:04 AM
How Cool is that Congratulations to Cynthia and The...
By Lou Riedmann
Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:52 PM
Their scones are the best I've ever had.
By Pete Prokopowicz
Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:48 PM
I am very excited about this creative initiative. The...
By Simone Boutet
Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:31 PM
anyone who says that swimming should not be included...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM
Interesting article 11 Jan Chicago Tribune suburbs...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:59 PM
Excellent article! I would love to see a Part 2 and...
By Jane Affleck-Morocco
Posted: January 11th, 2017 6:42 PM