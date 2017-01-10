With pool failure possible, D200 plots a path forward
The 90-year-old pools are well past their life span
With plans to replace the nearly 90-year-old swimming pools at Oak Park and River Forest High School postponed by a failed referendum, officials have started thinking about contingency plans just in case at least one of the existing pools becomes inoperable.
High school officials have said the two pools, which have anticipated lifespans of 40 to 50 years old, don't currently meet design safety standards "and the mechanicals are so old that replacement parts do not always exist," according to an FAQ posted to the high school's website.
The pools, officials estimated, leak about 3,000 gallons of water a day and contractors can't guarantee that future repairs to their cracked foundations will be enough to prevent further decay.
A $44.5 million plan to replace the two pools, and the existing parking garage, with a new pool 40-meter swimming pool and a smaller garage on the site where the current one sits failed by just 28 votes during the Nov. 8, 2016 election. The plan would have been funded by up to $25 million worth of bonds.
Officials have noted that it likely won't be until 2018 before another proposal is put before voters. In the meantime, they're mulling backup plans in case either or both of the existing pools fail.
One of those options, however, will not be funding the entire $44.5 million plan, which was authorized unanimously by the school board last year, with money from the district's roughly $96 million fund balance.
Last month, Tod Altenburg, the district's chief business official, said that doing so would mean "lowering the amount of money available to us in operating funds and if that's the case, then we'll have to go out for a referendum in 2019."
"That would not be in alignment with the finance advisory committee's recommendations," Altenberg said. "That committee made a really in-depth recommendation about dedicating $20 million of fund balance and about [sticking to] a timeline for gradually and responsibly spending down the fund balance within a particular time frame."
During a Dec. 13 special meeting, Phil Prale, D200's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the administration is considering seeking out more community partnerships and changing their course scheduling in anticipation of the pool failure.
"In the eventuality that one of the pools is unavailable, we're down an activity space, so we'd have to figure out how to take our students into classroom spaces," Prale said.
If a pool space becomes unavailable, Prale said, "You're looking at staggering students who would otherwise be taking swimming" into some other activity space. He added that PE teachers would likely have to develop new ["seat-based"] curriculum that isn't centered on physical activity.
Last month, the school board approved a 5-year intergovernmental agreement with the Park District of Oak Park that allows the two entities to share each other's facilities — an arrangement that may prove particularly critical in the months to come.
From an athletic standpoint, Prale explained, OPRF has partnerships with high schools like [Riverside-Brookfield], which allows the Huskies diving team to practice in its pool facilities.
Those options, however, are limited, he stressed. For instance, that school isn't available to OPRF water polo practices since RB's water polo team would need to utilize the facility at the same time.
In addition to utilizing other high schools, district officials are exploring future partnerships with entities such as nearby colleges and other local governments. Prale added that costs, such as those related to transportation, staff and security, would have to be considered with those partnerships.
During last month's meeting, district officials also floated the possibility of implementing a swimming exemption, but so far that isn't being seriously considered.
"We've heard it, it's a thought, but we haven't really thought about how to implement it," said Prale. "We won't say it's off the table, but we don't have additional commentary on that. The devil is always in the details with implementing a policy like that."
Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM
anyone who says that swimming should not be included in the fitness curriculum. Water safety is a valuable lesson to have. 50% know how to swim! What about the other 50% who don't? Who never had the opportunity? I have taken CPR classes more than once b/c I forget more than I know. It's good to refresh your skills. Nurses do it, teachers do it...and we are better for it. I cannot believe all of you who have made this pool your pet project have done such a disservice to our community. Shame on all of you.
Bill Kopper from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 11th, 2017 4:54 PM
At $50/hr, that $44.5M would buy 890,000 hours of tutoring to help close the gap. Priorities?
Monica Sheehan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 11th, 2017 3:19 PM
Any failure of the pools would be the full responsibility of the current and previous D200 School Boards, of which three members are seeking re-election on April 4. The sitting school board need look no further than the recommendation of their own expert report to "plot a path forward" in solving the pool problem now. Since March 2013, they have been aware of Stantec Engineering's rational pool solution, an 8-lane, 25-yard modern, standard high school competition pool in the East Pool/South Gym. This pool would rightsize our aquatic facilities and expenditures as Stantec clearly stated our current 11 swim lanes are a luxury. Instead of implementing this logical solution, the school board buried it from the public based on blatantly, false information in a November 12, 2013 Finance Committee memo and aligned itself with the pool lobby and its desire for a 50-meter, Olympic-size pool. During its year-long review, Stantec never considered an Olympic-size pool because it was too large for the space-confined campus. There's no reason for the school board to wait until 2018 to solve the pool problem. They could begin implementing the Stantec rational pool solution today with no referendum. It would cost less than the $20 million in cash reserves that the FAC concluded could be spent on a pool. Since 2013, the two school boards have wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars trying to build an unnecessary, oversized pool to appease a small, special interest group, the pool lobby. This money should have been spent instead on academics and addressing the equity issue at OPRF.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:42 PM
"During last month's meeting, district officials also floated the possibility of implementing a swimming exemption..." Well welcome to the 21st century D200. If a student can produce a red cross card certifying water safety and basic swim skills he or she should be exempt. And alternatively if a student can demonstrate those skills at OPRFHS in front of a swim coach, then that student should also be exempt. Hey, it ain't rocket science, Mr. Prale. The school has already admitted approximately 50% of its freshman and sophomores already know how to swim. The present swim requirements are ridiculous, nonsensical, overly expensive and create an artificial need for excessive pool water. Its time for a change. Now.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 10th, 2017 8:10 PM
Three thousand gallons a day lost sounds like a crisis, until you do the math. It costs $3.81 per thousand gallons. So that is $4200 a year, which seems like no big deal compared to what we avoided spending which was $44 million.