Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
24°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

We need to protect our vulnerable citizens

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

The incident may not make it to the pages of Wednesday Journal, but it angered me so much that I thought I'd comment anyway. This week, an 18-year-old male from Crystal Lake (who has mental disabilities) was driven by a "friend" to an apartment on the 3300 block of West Lexington in Chicago where he was terrorized and brutalized by three other 18-year-olds and a 24-year-old for 4-5 hours. The terror was captured on Facebook Live by Brittany Covington (one of the tormentors). A neighbor's complaints eventually led to the young man's release. If you followed the story, you know the victim is Caucasian and the perpetrators are African-American.

My reaction to the incident was the same as for any vulnerable person or population that gets exploited or victimized: outrage, disgust, and a call for justice if possible. For me, the race involved doesn't matter as much as what actually occurred. Alas, our society is quite racialized so you can't always ignore the obvious. And when incidents are racially motivated, race has to take center stage and be called out for what it is — a tool that can be used for evil, suppression, exclusion, manipulation, exploitation, or social justice. 

I am sure that I have already ruffled some feathers so let me go further. As a community, Oak Park should never be silent when it comes to exploitation, abuse, or neglect of its most vulnerable citizens. This includes the disabled (mental and physical), children, the elderly, the abused (mental and physical), and the economically/socially disadvantaged.

So when we hear of student-teacher sexual relations, allegations of inadequately addressed sexual assault and aggression among teens at OPRF High School, or entrenched academic performance gaps, I would think we'd be just as passionate in calling for justice/corrections as we have when racial insensitivity or victimization occurs (or when a school improvement/pool tax is proposed or Madison Street goes on a road diet for development purposes or District 97 puts two referendums on the ballot or the village has to face its pension deficits).

I hope the young man from Crystal Lake gets the justice and support he needs to heal from the senseless crime carried out against him. I hope Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago) are held accountable for the actions they are accused of perpetrating. Had the races been reversed (or the same), I'd still feel the same.

Ken Woods

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

@ L Grossman - it has been vacant for the last 8.

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:41 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

I think that the country is seeing the truth about...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

One VERY amazing woman who truly, truly cares about...

By Leslie Taylor

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Hephzibah's Brown retiring

I will respect the Office... by thinking of it as...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 12th, 2017 2:04 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

How Cool is that Congratulations to Cynthia and The...

By Lou Riedmann

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:52 PM

On: First baby born at West Sub

Their scones are the best I've ever had.

By Pete Prokopowicz

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:48 PM

On: Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

I am very excited about this creative initiative. The...

By Simone Boutet

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:31 PM

On: Library makes room for artist in...

anyone who says that swimming should not be included...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM

On: With pool failure possible, D200...

Interesting article 11 Jan Chicago Tribune suburbs...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:59 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Excellent article! I would love to see a Part 2 and...

By Jane Affleck-Morocco

Posted: January 11th, 2017 6:42 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close