Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
24°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Shrubtown January 11

Opinion: Shrubtown

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Marc Stopeck

Editorial Cartoonist / Weekly Sales Representative

Contact:
Email: marc@oakpark.com Twitter: @MarcStopeck

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

John Butch Murtagh  

Posted: January 10th, 2017 3:23 PM

Have no fear, Road Diet will save you!

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Need a Restart?

Christmas and the New Year are perfect opportunities for each of us to jump start our year and recalibrate our priorities and relationships. Are you ready for a restart? A new beginning? Your time is now! Join us Sundays @ 11:30am New Life...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

@ L Grossman - it has been vacant for the last 8.

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:41 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

I think that the country is seeing the truth about...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

One VERY amazing woman who truly, truly cares about...

By Leslie Taylor

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Hephzibah's Brown retiring

I will respect the Office... by thinking of it as...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 12th, 2017 2:04 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

How Cool is that Congratulations to Cynthia and The...

By Lou Riedmann

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:52 PM

On: First baby born at West Sub

Their scones are the best I've ever had.

By Pete Prokopowicz

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:48 PM

On: Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

I am very excited about this creative initiative. The...

By Simone Boutet

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:31 PM

On: Library makes room for artist in...

anyone who says that swimming should not be included...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM

On: With pool failure possible, D200...

Interesting article 11 Jan Chicago Tribune suburbs...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:59 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Excellent article! I would love to see a Part 2 and...

By Jane Affleck-Morocco

Posted: January 11th, 2017 6:42 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close