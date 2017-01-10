Red-light cameras by the numbers

Smile: Eight red-light cameras on Harlem Ave. between North Ave. and Cermak Rd. have issued $26.5 million in citations since Jan.1, 2014. | Illustration by Javier Govea

By Bob Uphues and Brett McNEIL

Senior Editor and Contributing Reporter

The figures below represent red-light camera operations in River Forest, Forest Park, North Riverside and Berwyn along Harlem Avenue from North Avenue to Cermak Road between Jan. 1, 2014 to Oct. 31, 2016.

Not all of the cameras in this analysis operated the full length of this time period. The most profitable North Riverside camera, for instance, began operation in May 2014, according to village records.

Total tickets issued: 265,301

Value of total tickets issued:

$26,530,100

Total collected revenues:

$16,297,902.62

(not including Forest Park)

River Forest

North Avenue and Harlem

Ave.

37,785 tickets issued

$3,778,500 worth of citations issued

$2,685,904.36 in collected revenue

Lake and Harlem

14,237 tickets issued

$1,423,700 worth of citations issued

$1,088,670.33 in collected revenue

Total tickets issued: 52,022

Value of total tickets issued: $5,202,200

Total collected revenue: $3,774,574.69

North Riverside

Eastbound Cermak at Harlem

25,401 tickets issued

$2,540,100 worth of citations issued

$1,485,689.51 in collected revenue

Southbound Harlem at Cermak

82,875 tickets issued

$8,287,500 worth of citations issued

$4,960,826.01 in collected revenues

Total tickets issued: 108,276

Value of total tickets issued: $10,827,600

Total collected revenue: $6,446,515.52

Berwyn

Northbound Harlem at Cermak

69,053 tickets issued

$6,905,300 worth of citations issued

$4,422,207.41 in collected revenues

Westbound Cermak at Harlem

30,393 tickets issued

$3,039,300 worth of citations issued

$1,654,605 in collected revenues

Total tickets issued: 99,446

Value of total tickets issued: $9,944,600

Total collected revenue: $6,076,812.41

Forest Park

Southbound Harlem & Roosevelt

2,618 tickets issued

$261,800 worth of citations issued

Unknown amount in collected revenue*

Eastbound Roosevelt at Harlem

2,939 tickets issued

$293,900 worth of citations issued

Unknown amount in collected revenue*

Total tickets issued: 5,557

Value of total tickets issued: $555,700

Total collected revenues: Unknown*

Right turn on red

(RTOR) figures

River Forest

North and Harlem

Total citations: 37,785

RTOR citations: 32,769

Percentage of citations issued for RTOR

violations: 86.7 percent

Lake and Harlem

Total citations: 14,237

RTOR citations: 13,166

Percentage of citations issued for RTOR

violations: 92.4 percent

North Riverside

Eastbound Cermak at Harlem

Total citations: 25,401

RTOR citations: 24,820

Percentage of citations issued for RTOR

violations: 97.7 percent

Southbound Harlem at Cermak

Total citations: 82,875

RTOR citations: 76,407

Percentage of citations issued for

RTOR violations: 92.2 percent

Berwyn

Northbound Harlem at Cermak

Total citations: 69,053

RTOR citations: 65,787

Percentage of citations issued for RTOR

violations: 95.3 percent

Westbound Cermak at Harlem

Total citations: 30,393

RTOR citations: 23,884

Percentage of citations issued for RTOR violations: 78.6 percent

Forest Park

No data available from village or its red light camera vendor.

Percentage of citations issued at all intersections for RTOR violations: 91.2 percent

*Forest Park did not provide data breaking out collected revenues by camera. The village operates two cameras at Harlem and Roosevelt Road and another at Desplaines and Roosevelt. Records provided by its vendor, RedSpeed Illinois, show a total of $545,372 in collected revenues for the three cameras between January 2014 and September 2016.

Forest Park also was unable to provide a breakdown of citations issued for right-turn violations. Collections data provided by RedSpeed show Forest Park receives only about 30 percent of all collected red-light camera revenues, or about half of what its neighboring communities receive.