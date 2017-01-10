By Editorial

Our Views

Our gut instinct is that contested elections are critical and that most petition challenges to knock candidates off of ballots are petty and/or political interference. That's why we get frustrated when challenges come down to how petitions were stapled together or some discrepancy in how a petition is notarized. More serious are challenges claiming candidates did not collect adequate numbers of signatures or raising concerns about the quality of those signatures.

But the state laws around petitions are the laws. We think they're due for a good going over. But at this moment they still apply.

In this Oak Park political season, there are challenges aplenty, all aimed at candidates for village government office. The local electoral board is due to rule Thursday on the nine challenges brought by three different parties.

Against our gut, we'd urge this board to stand with the existing laws. Then lobby to change them.