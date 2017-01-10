Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Oak Park shooting results in brief school lockdown

Few details available about gunfire in 700 block of Harvey Avenue

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

A shooting at a residence in the 700 block of South Harvey Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 resulted in a brief shutdown of nearby Longfellow Elementary School, 715 Highland Ave., village spokesman David Powers has confirmed.

Powers said in an email that the Oak Park Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on Harvey Avenue and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man was transported to Loyola University Medical Center by the Oak Park Fire Department with what was reported as non-life threatening injuries, according to Powers.

The street was shut down and nearby Longfellow Elementary School was put on "soft lockdown" earlier in the day for fewer than 15 minutes, Powers said.

"The incident appears to have been targeted," Powers said in the email. "No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

Multiple calls to the police department were not immediately returned.

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Brian Slowiak  

Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:56 AM

Targeted is worse than random because of the state of mind of intent or knowledge needed to commit the offense and target a victim. The random act is random to the victim not the random action of the perpetrator if any. A misused term like corpus delecti does not mean a dead body but rather the elements of the offense and habeus corpus has nothing to do with a dead body but to produce the prisoner live to their attorney for consultation. I might be wrong.

Ray Simpson  

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:43 AM

These "Facts" sound like a circumstance I encountered 60 years ago as an army medic. A 2nd Lt had a gunshot wound to the leg and claimed it was an accident. Found out that the officer was practicing "QUICK DRAW" with a loaded 45 semi-automatic. I do not believe he ever made it to 1st lt! "Stupid is as stupid does"

Chris Costello  

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:14 AM

@Matt I guess you missed Mr. Slowiak's sarcasm.

Matt Nordquist from IslandDweller  

Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:40 AM

bystanders get hurt in a targeted shooting all the time. targeted just means not random

Brian Slowiak  

Posted: January 10th, 2017 4:55 PM

What a relief. This is a targeted shooting. Everyone knows that in a targeted shooting, only the target gets hurt or dead.

