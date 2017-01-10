Oak Park shooting results in brief school lockdown

By Timothy Inklebarger

A shooting at a residence in the 700 block of South Harvey Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 resulted in a brief shutdown of nearby Longfellow Elementary School, 715 Highland Ave., village spokesman David Powers has confirmed.

Powers said in an email that the Oak Park Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on Harvey Avenue and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man was transported to Loyola University Medical Center by the Oak Park Fire Department with what was reported as non-life threatening injuries, according to Powers.

The street was shut down and nearby Longfellow Elementary School was put on "soft lockdown" earlier in the day for fewer than 15 minutes, Powers said.

"The incident appears to have been targeted," Powers said in the email. "No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

Multiple calls to the police department were not immediately returned.

