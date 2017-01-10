No censorship, just a bore
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
I think the only reason needed to stop printing Robert Milstein's letters [Here's why the Journal prints my letters, Viewpoints, Jan. 4] is because they are boring.
Don Anderson
Oak Park
Robert Milstein from Oak PArk Facebook Verified
Posted: January 10th, 2017 5:30 PM
How do you know that? You must be reading them. Thank You.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 10th, 2017 2:43 PM
Wow! What an exciting post. How many hours did it take for you to write it?