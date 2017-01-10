John Hiffman, 44
Avid reader, worked in restaurant management
Opinion: Obituaries
John Dennis Hiffman, 44, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and formerly of River Forest, died peacefully on Dec. 22, 2016. Born in Maywood on Sept. 26, 1972, he is survived by his parents, Dennis and Barbara (O'Keefe) Hiffman; his wife, Denise (Zarnstorff) Hiffman; his three, fun-loving sons, John "Jack," 9, and twins Thomas and Patrick, 8; his brothers, Matthew (Narayani) Hiffman and Daniel (Stephanie) Hiffman; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hiffman graduated from Fenwick High School, class of 1990, and Roosevelt University, class of 1999. Upon graduating, he began a career in restaurant management in Chicago. An avid reader of history and science fiction, he was above all a people person, making friends everywhere he went and engaging people in conversation with wit and humor. He loved all of his friends, old and new, and will be greatly missed.
Visitation was held on Jan. 3 at Drechsler, Brown and Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the John Hiffman Family Memorial Fund, 1119 Madison St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or the Fenwick H.S. Scholarship Fund, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302 would be appreciated.
