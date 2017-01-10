Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
24°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Greg Freerksen, 65

Civil rights and labor union lawyer, Bluesman

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Greg Freerksen

Greg Freerksen, 65, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2016 in his home. Born on June 4, 1951 in Washington, Iowa to Floyd and Betty Jo Freerksen, he was a civil rights and labor union attorney for about 40 years. He also worked as a Blues radio DJ for 20 years and was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame during its first year. He loved music, dogs, being outdoors, science, and creating things, whether in the garden, the kitchen, or artistically, and his family was very important to him.

As he used to say, "Keep your mojo workin' and don't take no 3-6-9."  

Greg Freerksen is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Freerksen; his brothers, Doug Freerksen and Dan Freerksen; his wife, Patricia Menges; his children, Suzanna Freerksen, Andrea Freerksen, Paul Freerksen and Tim Freerksen; his sister-in-law, Deb Freerksen; and his nieces and nephews, Ryan Freerksen, Kaitlyn Freerksen, Anna Freerksen and Keith Freerksen. 

A memorial visitation was held on Dec. 29 at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home with the family requesting donations in Greg's name to Prairie State Legal Services. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

ADMIN ASST. PART TIME

Lagrange Park real estate office needs part time administrative assistant to help answer phones, set appointments, greet clients and handling web based real estate platforms. Must be knowledgeable in Microsoft Word. Hours Thursday & Friday, 1...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Our Park District offers a full season pool pass for...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:01 AM

On: With pool failure possible, D200...

@ L Grossman - it has been vacant for the last 8.

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:41 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

I think that the country is seeing the truth about...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

One VERY amazing woman who truly, truly cares about...

By Leslie Taylor

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Hephzibah's Brown retiring

I will respect the Office... by thinking of it as...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 12th, 2017 2:04 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

How Cool is that Congratulations to Cynthia and The...

By Lou Riedmann

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:52 PM

On: First baby born at West Sub

Their scones are the best I've ever had.

By Pete Prokopowicz

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:48 PM

On: Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

I am very excited about this creative initiative. The...

By Simone Boutet

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:31 PM

On: Library makes room for artist in...

anyone who says that swimming should not be included...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM

On: With pool failure possible, D200...

Interesting article 11 Jan Chicago Tribune suburbs...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:59 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close