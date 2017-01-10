Greg Freerksen, 65
Civil rights and labor union lawyer, Bluesman
Opinion: Obituaries
Greg Freerksen, 65, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2016 in his home. Born on June 4, 1951 in Washington, Iowa to Floyd and Betty Jo Freerksen, he was a civil rights and labor union attorney for about 40 years. He also worked as a Blues radio DJ for 20 years and was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame during its first year. He loved music, dogs, being outdoors, science, and creating things, whether in the garden, the kitchen, or artistically, and his family was very important to him.
As he used to say, "Keep your mojo workin' and don't take no 3-6-9."
Greg Freerksen is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Freerksen; his brothers, Doug Freerksen and Dan Freerksen; his wife, Patricia Menges; his children, Suzanna Freerksen, Andrea Freerksen, Paul Freerksen and Tim Freerksen; his sister-in-law, Deb Freerksen; and his nieces and nephews, Ryan Freerksen, Kaitlyn Freerksen, Anna Freerksen and Keith Freerksen.
A memorial visitation was held on Dec. 29 at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home with the family requesting donations in Greg's name to Prairie State Legal Services.
