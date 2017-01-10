DOOPer's dates were a little off
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
It would seem the delightful "DOOPer's Memories: When boxing and 'Creature Features' ruled Friday nights" [Viewpoints, Jan. 4] are somewhat faulty. Mr. Stanger talks about how he and his friends would gather on Saturday nights to watch Svengoolie (yes, there is an 'e' on the end) on WGN before he graduated from high school and his fright nights became a thing of the past. In actuality, Svengoolie wasn't even on the air — on Friday nights on WFLD, Channel 32 — until late 1970. "Creature Features" did run on Channel 9, but not until about the same time (1970) though years later, WFLD also had a show called "Creature Feature" (singular) on Saturday afternoons.
If Mr. Stanger's family got their first TV when he was 12, and he stopped watching boxing in 1956, I would guess his high school years ended long before Svengoolie went on the air. He and his high school pals may have been watching "Shock Theater" on Channel 7, which aired on Saturday nights starting in late 1957, hosted by Terry Bennett as the ghoulish beatnik Marvin.
The way his memories were going, I almost expected him to say that he stopped watching boxing in 1956 … after seeing Leon Spinks fight.
Rich Koz
MeTV/WCIU
