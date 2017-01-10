Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
24°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

DOOPer's dates were a little off

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

It would seem the delightful "DOOPer's Memories: When boxing and 'Creature Features' ruled Friday nights" [Viewpoints, Jan. 4] are somewhat faulty. Mr. Stanger talks about how he and his friends would gather on Saturday nights to watch Svengoolie (yes, there is an 'e' on the end) on WGN before he graduated from high school and his fright nights became a thing of the past. In actuality, Svengoolie wasn't even on the air — on Friday nights on WFLD, Channel 32 — until late 1970. "Creature Features" did run on Channel 9, but not until about the same time (1970) though years later, WFLD also had a show called "Creature Feature" (singular) on Saturday afternoons.

If Mr. Stanger's family got their first TV when he was 12, and he stopped watching boxing in 1956, I would guess his high school years ended long before Svengoolie went on the air. He and his high school pals may have been watching "Shock Theater" on Channel 7, which aired on Saturday nights starting in late 1957, hosted by Terry Bennett as the ghoulish beatnik Marvin.

The way his memories were going, I almost expected him to say that he stopped watching boxing in 1956 … after seeing Leon Spinks fight.

 Rich Koz

 MeTV/WCIU

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Household Cook Full Time

A community of catholic priests and brothers (The Claretians) located in the Oak Park neighborhood is looking for a Household Cook. The number of residents in this large home typically averages 6 to 10 at any given time. The Household Cook is...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

@ L Grossman - it has been vacant for the last 8.

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 12th, 2017 9:41 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

I think that the country is seeing the truth about...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

One VERY amazing woman who truly, truly cares about...

By Leslie Taylor

Posted: January 12th, 2017 8:15 AM

On: Hephzibah's Brown retiring

I will respect the Office... by thinking of it as...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 12th, 2017 2:04 AM

On: The Trump survival kit

How Cool is that Congratulations to Cynthia and The...

By Lou Riedmann

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:52 PM

On: First baby born at West Sub

Their scones are the best I've ever had.

By Pete Prokopowicz

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:48 PM

On: Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

I am very excited about this creative initiative. The...

By Simone Boutet

Posted: January 11th, 2017 10:31 PM

On: Library makes room for artist in...

anyone who says that swimming should not be included...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 11th, 2017 8:50 PM

On: With pool failure possible, D200...

Interesting article 11 Jan Chicago Tribune suburbs...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 11th, 2017 7:59 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Excellent article! I would love to see a Part 2 and...

By Jane Affleck-Morocco

Posted: January 11th, 2017 6:42 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close