Attempted aggravated robbery arrest- Oak Park and River Forest police reports Jan. 1-6

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Attempted aggravated robbery arrest

An Oak Park juvenile was arrested at 11:26 p.m. on Jan. 6, in the 600 block of Garfield Street and charged with attempted aggravated robbery. The juvenile was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. No additional information was given.

Burglary

A residence was burglarized in the 300 block of South Lombard Avenue sometime between 4:30 and 6:05 a.m. on Jan. 6. The offender gain entrance to the residence through an unlocked rear door and stole a blue leather purse, cash, a credit card, a gold iPhone 6 and a green iPhone 5C with a cracked screen. The offender also removed the keys to the resident's 2016 Honda CRV and stole the vehicle from the rear driveway. The total loss was an estimated $26,000.

Motor vehicle burglary

A black Chevy Trailblazer was burglarized in the 600 block of South Elmwood Avenue during the overnight hours of Jan. 4-5. The offender entered the vehicle through an unlocked door and removed a garage-door opener and two sets of vehicle keys.

The offender used the keys to enter the nearby garage and stole a 2013 Kia Sportage using the keys stolen from the Trailblazer.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Dec. 1-6, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger

Contact:

Email: tim@oakpark.com