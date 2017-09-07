Berwyn's Best Burrito Title goes to Zacatacos Cermak for their Steak Burrito

By Berwyn Development Corp

Zacatacos Cermak went up against other local favorites Lalo's Restaurant, Los Corrales Taqueria, Taqueria El Meson Express and Tacos y Salsa. The final competition brought together a group of local judges for a blind taste-test event hosted by the Berwyn Public Library to compare each burrito side-by-side based on taste, presentation and texture.

The panel enjoyed the variety of burritos, making the decision a difficult one. Of the winner, one judge said "Amazing—I will certainly be a regular customer here from now on!" Judges included Cynthia Citro, Owner of Goldiloxx Hair Studio; Jacquinete Baldwin, Editorial Designer at Wednesday Journal, Inc; Angela Gambino, President at Brokerage Resources, Inc.; Steve Lefko, Owner of Hope Houses Workshop, Inc; Tony Griffin, Executive Director of the Berwyn Development Corporation; and Sam Molinaro, Assistant Fire Chief for the Berwyn Fire Department. Their scores along with a public poll determined the contest winner.

Owner Mario Acuña reacted to the award saying, "When our business started back in November of 1996, we showcased our Steak tacos and burritos. We found great success with this and have continued to offer quality steak offerings. Our steak is prime and very lean because we have a butcher at our meat facility, dedicated to trimming the inner skirt steak to ensure the right type of meat. We feel very excited about winning! We always put quality first and are happy to offer our product at a reasonable price."

Berwyn's Best" is a promotional program managed by the BDC. Look for additional Berwyn's Best programing to sample all of the great and diverse cuisine in our community. For more information, visit whyberwyn.com/shop-berwyn/berwyns-best-contest.