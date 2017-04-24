Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
70°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Mezcaleros: Oaxaca, April, 2017 [Photo Gallery]

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By David Hammond

Last week, we traveled traveled through several mezcal-producing communities in Oaxaca, one of Mexico's most biodiverse states. There are a few other mezcal DO (denomination of origin) regions outside Oaxaca (e.g., Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla), but Oaxaca is the state where most mezcal is produced.

Traditionally, the key markers of an artisanal mezcal are that it's made from the heart, or pina, of any agave (not just blue agave, required for tequila). Traditionally, the pina is cooked in a pit, crushed with mallets or in a tahona (big stone wheel grinder), fermented in wood through natural fermentation using airborne yeasts, and finally distilled in a clay or copper pot.

Stateside, mezcal is having a moment, hot at hipster bars and established Mexican restaurants, inspiring many to ask, "Where the hell have you been all my life?" Of course, mezcal has been part of Mexican life for centuries; to hear mezcal maven Lou Bank tell it, agave-based distilled spirits were perhaps sipped by indigenous peoples even before Cortez came a-knocking at Montezuma's golden door.

Mezcal, like wine, tastes powerfully of place. Agaves live in the ground for years, sometimes decades, before harvesting, and mezcal conveys the herbaceousness of local plants, the dry heat of Mexican sunlight, and the unique flavors of specific agave species (e.g. Espadin, Arroqueno, etc.).

Though mezcal can be purchased in the States for up to $80 or more per bottle, those bottles have to be certified by Mexican authorities. Certification costs money, so a lot of the price for certified mezcal is not going back to the people who make this spirit. It's going toward the cost of doing business. The mezcal we bought was considerably less expensive; the makers are not certified, they don't advertise, and most of their beverages seem crafted for a tightly local market, neighbors and others, who sip it on many occasions, including family celebrations like quinceañeras and religious holidays.

Traveling through Oaxaca, I shot photos of mezcaleros: agaveros who tend the plants, palenqueros who roast, smash and ferment the pina, and the maestro, the master of this time-honored ceremony of taking a plant that flourishes in a hostile environment and then transmuting it into a spirit that reflects the land from which it came and the people who brought it forth. Here are some of the people who are making it possible for all of us to taste Mexico, the soon-to-be-walled-off republic that continues to fascinate with foods and spirits that make us very happy to be eating and drinking and alive.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Oak Park Great Location!

836 N. Cuyler Avenue $474,900 Come tour this beautiful home on a very large lot! 1st floor has open floorplan, oak woodwork, sunroom, LR, DR and large eat-in kitchen. 4 bedrooms (4th is smallest and makes a nice home office or nursery). 2 full...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

When elected officials use the term "holistic", be...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: April 24th, 2017 2:02 PM

On: Village attempts to cut clerk duty...

I may kill Ruffolo for what he says, (and I...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 24th, 2017 1:04 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

@ Coughlin: ha is your opinion about the permit...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 24th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Village attempts to cut clerk duty...

and you're as bad as my husband in your use of...

By Kline Maureen

Posted: April 24th, 2017 11:17 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

@Rob Ruffulo, you sound like a bit of a thug yourself....

By Kline Maureen

Posted: April 24th, 2017 11:15 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Pavilcek needs Abu-Taleb and his rubber stamps to...

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: April 24th, 2017 10:47 AM

On: Village attempts to cut clerk duty...

Hard to understand why this campaign has been underway...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: April 24th, 2017 9:28 AM

On: Village attempts to cut clerk duty...

Here we go with the Liberals, DIfferent Backgrounds,...

By Rob Ruffulo

Posted: April 24th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

I agree with parents. Need a ZERO tolerance poilicy to...

By Rob Ruffulo

Posted: April 24th, 2017 8:08 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Additionally: A.G. Sessions declared, "For those that...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: April 24th, 2017 7:23 AM

On: Seeking sanctuary from our laws

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close