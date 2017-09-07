Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Local Author Visit: Janis Clark Johnston

Sunday , 9/10, 2-4 PM

Janis Clark Johnston

By River Forest Public Library

Janis Clark Johnston, EdD, a well-known local psychologist and author of Midlife Maze: A Map to Recovery and Rediscovery After Loss, will visit the River Forest Public Library on Sunday, September 10 at 2 PM.

Johnston has written articles for a variety of professional journals and has published two books to date. Ms. Johnston will discuss her book and sign copies for patrons.

Janis Clark Johnston, Ed.D, holds a doctorate in counseling psychology from Boston University. She has worked as a school psychologist, a supervising psychologist at a mental health center, and a family therapist. In February, 1984, Johnston was awarded School Psychology Practitioner of the Year for Region 1 in Illinois for her innovative work. She was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters by Manchester University, Indiana in 2011.

Currently, Johnston has a family therapy private practice in Oak Park, Illinois. In addition to providing therapy for children, adolescents, and their parents, Johnston has led many staff development workshops for schools and industry on parenting/child development, assertiveness, discipline, problem solving, sexual abuse prevention, behavior disorder interventions, stress management, and grieving. A frequent presenter at national psychology and educational conferences, Johnston has published journal articles, and co-authored a chapter on problem solving in schools and a chapter about working with families of behavior disordered students in schools. 

This program is brought to you in partnership with the River Forest Township.

 

