What's more powerful than a Teen Titan? A Library Card! September is library card sign-up month

By River Forest Public Library

Get superpowered by signing up for a library card this September!

The value of today's libraries goes beyond books. Librarians are leaders in their communities – helping people of any age to find what they need to help improve their quality of life. Libraries continue to transform and expand their services in ways that meet the needs of the communities they serve, including making digital technology and information equally accessible to all. This September, River Forest Public Library is joining with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, an initiative to encourage everyone to sign up for a free library card.

Visit the River Forest Library in September to sign up for a library card or renew your existing card. Patrons can present their library card any time during the month to earn an entry into our Library Card Sign-up month raffle and a chance to win an Amazon gift card.

Wondering what your River Forest Library card can do for you? Here are just some examples:

Access millions of books, DVDs, and more at River Forest Public Library and any other member of the SWAN consortium

Receive custom reading recommendations from our friendly and knowledgeable staff

Visit the Library and enjoy our beautiful, peaceful space. We have free wifi, kindles to borrow and computers you can use.

Check out ebooks, e-magazines, e-movies and more, 24-7, through our digital library (media on demand, flipster, hoopla)

Participate in a variety of fun, educational, and free programs for all ages

Request library items to be delivered directly to your door through our home delivery services

Get hands-on technology training at our drop-in Wednesday morning Connect with Tech programs

Learn a new language anytime, anywhere with our Mango Languages app

Explore your genealogy with Ancestry.com in the library

In addition to the many benefits a library card provides, your library card offers you significant savings (source: Illinois State Library's Use Value calculator). Some examples:

$119 by checking out 7 books instead of buying them for an average of $17 per book on Amazon.

$120 a year by choosing to check out movies at the library instead of paying for a standard Netflix plan.

$340 if you check out 20 children's books a month instead of buying them for an average price of $17 per book on Amazon.

So don't delay, unleash the superpowers of a library card today!