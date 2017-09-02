Two books plugged, one by an Oak Parker about Oak Park

By Burton Raffel (d. 2015).

1984 book for the ages. Brilliant explication for, say, willing undergraduate-level reader like me, using old and new, familiar and not familiar poems.

Please, for your sake, find and borrow or buy this 260-pager p.b. which fits (barely) in my saddlebag (cargo pants) pocket.

More later, I hope, about this book, but I have made that more-later promise and broken it so often, I am almost (not quite) ashamed to say it again . . .

While I'm at about books to read, a plug for fellow Wed. Journal contributor and swimmer at the Y, Tom Holmes, WHO HAS A BOOK COMING, as he says here on Facebook:

Tom Holmes · I got a proof copy of my latest book on the diversity of religion in Oak Park called THE SOUL OF A LIBERAL VILLAGE. It will be in book stores in the fall.

He's also formerly of the cloth, as am I. Buy this book, sight unseen. It's a liberal village, all right. Something of a hothouse in that respect! (Heh)