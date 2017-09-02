Two books plugged, one by an Oak Parker about Oak Park
Poem-reading in the first place, then about this "liberal village"
By Jim Bowman
How To Read a Poem. Let us praise this book.
1984 book for the ages. Brilliant explication for, say, willing undergraduate-level reader like me, using old and new, familiar and not familiar poems.
Please, for your sake, find and borrow or buy this 260-pager p.b. which fits (barely) in my saddlebag (cargo pants) pocket.
More later, I hope, about this book, but I have made that more-later promise and broken it so often, I am almost (not quite) ashamed to say it again . . .
While I'm at about books to read, a plug for fellow Wed. Journal contributor and swimmer at the Y, Tom Holmes, WHO HAS A BOOK COMING, as he says here on Facebook:
He's also formerly of the cloth, as am I. Buy this book, sight unseen. It's a liberal village, all right. Something of a hothouse in that respect! (Heh)
