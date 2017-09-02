Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
63°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Two books plugged, one by an Oak Parker about Oak Park

Poem-reading in the first place, then about this "liberal village"

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Jim Bowman

Writer

How To Read a Poem. Let us praise this book.

By Burton Raffel (d. 2015).

1984 book for the ages. Brilliant explication for, say, willing undergraduate-level reader like me, using old and new, familiar and not familiar poems.

Please, for your sake, find and borrow or buy this 260-pager p.b. which fits (barely) in my saddlebag (cargo pants) pocket.

More later, I hope, about this book, but I have made that more-later promise and broken it so often, I am almost (not quite) ashamed to say it again . . .

While I'm at about books to read, a plug for fellow Wed. Journal contributor and swimmer at the Y, Tom Holmes, WHO HAS A BOOK COMING, as he says here on Facebook:

Tom Holmes
September 2 at 12:04pm · 

 

I got a proof copy of my latest book on the diversity of religion in Oak Park called THE SOUL OF A LIBERAL VILLAGE. It will be in book stores in the fall.

He's also formerly of the cloth, as am I. Buy this book, sight unseen. It's a liberal village, all right. Something of a hothouse in that respect! (Heh)

Contact:
Email: jimbowman7@aol.com Twitter: @BlitheSp

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Ellen E., I bet that's exactly what he thinks. It...

By Jim Bowman

Posted: September 5th, 2017 6:48 PM

On: Albion needs super-majority vote

All or nothing? get real. A lesser height is doable,...

By Al Rossell

Posted: September 5th, 2017 5:19 PM

On: Albion needs super-majority vote

All or nothing? get real. A lesser height is doable,...

By Al Rossell

Posted: September 5th, 2017 5:19 PM

On: Albion needs super-majority vote

There has been some discussion of the fact that an...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: September 5th, 2017 5:04 PM

On: Albion needs super-majority vote

I find John Lynch's comment - "it's...

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: September 5th, 2017 4:48 PM

On: Albion needs super-majority vote

Our mistake. This is my column for this week....

By Dan Haley

Posted: September 5th, 2017 4:23 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

Nice editorial. Thanks for leaving out the political...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 3:00 PM

On: Talking about race

Uh, no byline on this one?

By Jeff Evans

Posted: September 5th, 2017 2:31 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

I had the feeling, Boutet told me, he told me. Signed,...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:57 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

It's utter nonsense to suggest that this is a binary...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:50 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close