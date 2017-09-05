New Rush ER to break ground
By Dan Haley
Likely you noticed the summer demolition of the old nursing school and pool at Rush Oak Park Hospital. What's next at the corner of Madison Street and Maple Avenue? A much-needed, state-of-the-art emergency department.
Groundbreaking for the 20,000-square-foot ER is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Rush Oak Park's building plans are set to go before the Oak Park Plan Commission this week. Seemingly, they anticipate that the two-story structure will be less controversial than the 18-story Albion Residential project just rejected by the commission.
Construction will take just over a year, with a grand opening planned for late 2018 or early 2019. In the meantime, the current cramped but hardworking ER will be open for business.
Dan Haley
Contact:
Email: dhaley@wjinc.com Twitter: @OPEditor
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Nice editorial. Thanks for leaving out the political...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 5th, 2017 3:00 PM
By Jeff Evans
Posted: September 5th, 2017 2:31 PM
I had the feeling, Boutet told me, he told me. Signed,...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:57 PM
It's utter nonsense to suggest that this is a...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:50 PM
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: September 5th, 2017 12:45 PM
I'll give you a brownie point if you can name the...
By Kline Maureen
Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:38 AM
Wow. Ol' Stuck Ken is out doing himself. Five...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:34 AM
Interesting post Kline. I think maybe it was meant for...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:15 AM
You know, if Picciolini and Abu-Taleb could only get...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:06 AM
Are you the keymaster? I am Zuul, I am the...
By Kline Maureen
Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:05 AM