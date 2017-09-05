Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
New Rush ER to break ground

A rendering of the new ER proposed for Rush Oak Park Hospital. | File rendering

By Dan Haley

Editor and Publisher

Likely you noticed the summer demolition of the old nursing school and pool at Rush Oak Park Hospital. What's next at the corner of Madison Street and Maple Avenue? A much-needed, state-of-the-art emergency department.

Groundbreaking for the 20,000-square-foot ER is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Rush Oak Park's building plans are set to go before the Oak Park Plan Commission this week. Seemingly, they anticipate that the two-story structure will be less controversial than the 18-story Albion Residential project just rejected by the commission.

Construction will take just over a year, with a grand opening planned for late 2018 or early 2019. In the meantime, the current cramped but hardworking ER will be open for business.

 Dan Haley

Contact:
Email: dhaley@wjinc.com Twitter: @OPEditor

