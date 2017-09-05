Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
69°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Boykin on Sun-Times' list of possible Rahm rivals

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Richard Boykin - Cook County commissioner

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

In its Aug. 28 print issue, the Chicago Sun-Times listed some of the most obvious contenders for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's seat, which is up in 2019. The embattled mayor would be up for a third term and, according to close Emanuel "advisers," whom Sun-Times political reporter Fran Spielman spoke to, the mayor "knows he'd have a devil of a time getting re-elected." 

There's the city's homicide rate for starters, the school funding crisis, the $1.2 billion tax increases, the Laquan McDonald video … you can go on. So can Oak Park resident and 1st District Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, who has been a vocal critic of Emanuel and of another once-mighty-now-humbled political powerhouse — Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle. 

Boykin's voice has Spielman's ear. He's listed among Spielman's 13 top "potential rivals" for the mayor's office (four other names, all aldermen, didn't quite make the upper tier). Boykin is up for re-election himself in 2019. 

"Boykin remains relatively unknown citywide and, like [Chuy] Garcia, might have trouble convincing Chicago voters that he has the stuff to confront the city's unrelenting financial challenges," Spielman writes.

 Michael Romain 

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CHIMNEY REPAIRS/HANDYMAN

Blue Wolf Chimney, Dryer Vent, & Handyman Services 708-209-0379 Sweep Furnaces, Fireplaces, Woodstoves, Clean Dryer Vents/ Repair/ Replace, Reline Chimneys, Masonry Repairs & Waterproofing, Raincaps, Animal Removal , 10 % Cash & Senior...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Nice editorial. Thanks for leaving out the political...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 3:00 PM

On: Talking about race

Uh, no byline on this one?

By Jeff Evans

Posted: September 5th, 2017 2:31 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

I had the feeling, Boutet told me, he told me. Signed,...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:57 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

It's utter nonsense to suggest that this is a...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 5th, 2017 1:50 PM

On: Campaigning vs. governing

I don't care.

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 5th, 2017 12:45 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

I'll give you a brownie point if you can name the...

By Kline Maureen

Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:38 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Wow. Ol' Stuck Ken is out doing himself. Five...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:34 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Interesting post Kline. I think maybe it was meant for...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:15 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

You know, if Picciolini and Abu-Taleb could only get...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:06 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Are you the keymaster? I am Zuul, I am the...

By Kline Maureen

Posted: September 5th, 2017 11:05 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close