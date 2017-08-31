Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
61°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Pope Francis analyzed briefly

A stab at figuring a holy father out

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Jim Bowman

Writer

Trying to understand Pope Francis

Try this: He's a romantic, lives by the metaphor, mounts gut-level responses, which he glorifies to the detriment, alas, of the rational. It's a common failing, from which many suffer and, alas, which many celebrate.

He's in harsh denial of the rational, which he has seen up close and rejected, and by which he is horrified. Has hardened his heart and mind to it. Which explains his abhorrence of the Cardinal Sarah silence doctrine, as in Sarah's book and (especially) in his promotion of more silence in the mass, for which he received a papal talking-to.

Francis is not interested in that sort of discipline, cares only (or much more) about action, and even the inoffensive Cardinal Mueller, non-renewed as head of the doctrine commission, offends him, exemplifying (he and Sarah) all from which Francis is desperately in flight.

There. It's a try.

Contact:
Email: jimbowman7@aol.com Twitter: @BlitheSp

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Looking forward to it. I'm marking my calendar.

By Michael Gleason

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 5:50 PM

On: 2017 Oak Park International Film...

Webster said it best Valerie. Not exactly something to...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 1:04 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Clue: Drumpf's AG Sessions couldn't get his...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:56 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

I'm with you Dwyer. Born and raised here and some...

By Valerie E. Jones

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:40 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

This is all fine if you aren't DEADLY ALLERGIC to...

By Valerie E. Jones

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:33 PM

On: River Forest board considers limits...

Clue: race relations story. But, but, but... Trump!

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:24 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

The FBI, IRS and others aren't investigating...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 11:57 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

You are exactly 100 percent correct Rob Ruffalo....

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 10:24 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Emily, I'm getting ready to judge pies at Oak...

By David Hammond

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:50 AM

On: Tips from a Pie Contest Judge

It has been more than 20 years since I left Oak Park,...

By Matthew Brockmeier

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:48 AM

On: Heartfelt thanks to Galen Gockel

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close