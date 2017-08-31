Pope Francis analyzed briefly
A stab at figuring a holy father out
By Jim Bowman
Trying to understand Pope Francis
Try this: He's a romantic, lives by the metaphor, mounts gut-level responses, which he glorifies to the detriment, alas, of the rational. It's a common failing, from which many suffer and, alas, which many celebrate.
He's in harsh denial of the rational, which he has seen up close and rejected, and by which he is horrified. Has hardened his heart and mind to it. Which explains his abhorrence of the Cardinal Sarah silence doctrine, as in Sarah's book and (especially) in his promotion of more silence in the mass, for which he received a papal talking-to.
Francis is not interested in that sort of discipline, cares only (or much more) about action, and even the inoffensive Cardinal Mueller, non-renewed as head of the doctrine commission, offends him, exemplifying (he and Sarah) all from which Francis is desperately in flight.
There. It's a try.
Contact:
Email: jimbowman7@aol.com Twitter: @BlitheSp
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Looking forward to it. I'm marking my calendar.
By Michael Gleason
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 5:50 PM
Webster said it best Valerie. Not exactly something to...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 1:04 PM
Clue: Drumpf's AG Sessions couldn't get his...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:56 PM
I'm with you Dwyer. Born and raised here and some...
By Valerie E. Jones
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:40 PM
This is all fine if you aren't DEADLY ALLERGIC to...
By Valerie E. Jones
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:33 PM
Clue: race relations story. But, but, but... Trump!
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:24 PM
The FBI, IRS and others aren't investigating...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 11:57 AM
You are exactly 100 percent correct Rob Ruffalo....
By Ken Stucken
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 10:24 AM
Emily, I'm getting ready to judge pies at Oak...
By David Hammond
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:50 AM
It has been more than 20 years since I left Oak Park,...
By Matthew Brockmeier
Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:48 AM