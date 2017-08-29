World turns some more
Steinberg on a drug, Women with guns,
By Jim Bowman
Upon what drug do these people get high on?
Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg has a possible answer, referring to Trump supporters.
Trump claims he'll "send in the Feds," to solve Chicago's crime problems, then dispatches a few federal agents who do little. He imagines a mythical police officer offering to solve the problem in a few days if given a free hand. . . . [H]ow could anyone be naive enough to believe him?
I'll answer that. Because the notion that pervasive problems are easily solved is the key to Trump's appeal, the drug these people are all high on. Elect this fraud and the coal industry will return. Get rid of these foreigners, these minorities, and we'll reclaim our Eden. [Italics mine]
I have another question, upon what drug do those feed on who think Chicago and Illinois Democrats have it in them to solve our many problems? Why are they so sure Gov. Rauner does not?
Women empowered
