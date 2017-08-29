Want to see David Axelrod? Better get a move on
By Dan Haley
David Axelrod kicks off the first Wednesday Journal Conversations event on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Dominican University. If you want a seat, it is time to take action as tickets are going fast.
Axelrod and his family lived in Oak Park during his years at the Trib. He went on to become a high-profile political strategist and helped take Barack Obama to the White House. These days he is a senior commentator on CNN and founded the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago.
Charlie Meyerson, another Oak Parker and these days proprietor of the Chicago Public Square newsletter, will moderate the evening.
The Book Table will be on site so you can buy a copy of Axelrod's political memoir, Believer: My 40 Years in Politics and have it signed by Axelrod.
Tickets are $25. You can get them at OakPark.com/Axelrod.
