Buona Beef, union make nice

Calling a profane, water-logged — and videotaped — encounter between Buona Beef owners and union protesters a misunderstanding, Berwyn-based Buona Beef and the Chicago Building and Construction Trades Council have settled their differences, according to a press release from Buona.

As the Journal first reported, two of the owners of the Italian beef chain took on two union protesters outside the parking lot of the Berwyn location earlier this month. The union was protesting the alleged use of non-union workers on construction of new Buona locations in the suburbs. Two of the Buonavolanto brothers knocked over the union protest sign and sprayed water on the feet of the protestors. They also hurled profanities at the protestors.

Now both sides call it a misunderstanding. Buona reiterated its commitment to using union workers on construction sites. For its part, the union urged its members "to recognize Buona as a labor-friendly business."

