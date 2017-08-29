Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
61°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Buona Beef, union make nice

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Calling a profane, water-logged — and videotaped — encounter between Buona Beef owners and union protesters a misunderstanding, Berwyn-based Buona Beef and the Chicago Building and Construction Trades Council have settled their differences, according to a press release from Buona. 

As the Journal first reported, two of the owners of the Italian beef chain took on two union protesters outside the parking lot of the Berwyn location earlier this month. The union was protesting the alleged use of non-union workers on construction of new Buona locations in the suburbs. Two of the Buonavolanto brothers knocked over the union protest sign and sprayed water on the feet of the protestors. They also hurled profanities at the protestors.

Now both sides call it a misunderstanding. Buona reiterated its commitment to using union workers on construction sites. For its part, the union urged its members "to recognize Buona as a labor-friendly business."

Tim Inklebarger 

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

3 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Delilah Allison  

Posted: September 1st, 2017 3:37 PM

My point is that a PRIVATE business has the right to hire non-union employees. I am all for workers banding together but unfortunately unions have been usurped and are likely full of corruption, which is not surprising given the same applies to government. The best thing workers can do is form co-ops and not have one leader but all workers are owners.

Delilah Allison  

Posted: September 1st, 2017 3:35 PM

Good. Hopefully you will also stop eating beef altogether and respect animals' lives. As for being thugs, it certainly wasn't good optics for them. However, I wonder how lots of people would feel if those against illegal immigration camped on their lawns and demanded that residents hire only American citizens to mow their lawns or better yet, get off their butts and do it themselves! And while they're at it, use MANUAL MOWERS and spare the rest of us this incessant noise pollution! AAARRRRGHHHH!!!!!!

Sarge Kins from Oak Park  

Posted: September 1st, 2017 1:38 PM

Nothing but grotesque thugs. It was NO misunderstanding. They harassed, insulted and assaulted the union members by acting like little babies who couldn't get their way. Their TRUE feelings came out at this encounter.No more Buona Beef for me or my family.

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Looking forward to it. I'm marking my calendar.

By Michael Gleason

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 5:50 PM

On: 2017 Oak Park International Film...

Webster said it best Valerie. Not exactly something to...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 1:04 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Clue: Drumpf's AG Sessions couldn't get his...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:56 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

I'm with you Dwyer. Born and raised here and some...

By Valerie E. Jones

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:40 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

This is all fine if you aren't DEADLY ALLERGIC to...

By Valerie E. Jones

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:33 PM

On: River Forest board considers limits...

Clue: race relations story. But, but, but... Trump!

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 12:24 PM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

The FBI, IRS and others aren't investigating...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 11:57 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

You are exactly 100 percent correct Rob Ruffalo....

By Ken Stucken

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 10:24 AM

On: First, look inside, says panel on...

Emily, I'm getting ready to judge pies at Oak...

By David Hammond

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:50 AM

On: Tips from a Pie Contest Judge

It has been more than 20 years since I left Oak Park,...

By Matthew Brockmeier

Posted: September 2nd, 2017 8:48 AM

On: Heartfelt thanks to Galen Gockel

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close