Buona Beef, union make nice
Calling a profane, water-logged — and videotaped — encounter between Buona Beef owners and union protesters a misunderstanding, Berwyn-based Buona Beef and the Chicago Building and Construction Trades Council have settled their differences, according to a press release from Buona.
As the Journal first reported, two of the owners of the Italian beef chain took on two union protesters outside the parking lot of the Berwyn location earlier this month. The union was protesting the alleged use of non-union workers on construction of new Buona locations in the suburbs. Two of the Buonavolanto brothers knocked over the union protest sign and sprayed water on the feet of the protestors. They also hurled profanities at the protestors.
Now both sides call it a misunderstanding. Buona reiterated its commitment to using union workers on construction sites. For its part, the union urged its members "to recognize Buona as a labor-friendly business."
Tim Inklebarger
Delilah Allison Facebook Verified
Posted: September 1st, 2017 3:37 PM
My point is that a PRIVATE business has the right to hire non-union employees. I am all for workers banding together but unfortunately unions have been usurped and are likely full of corruption, which is not surprising given the same applies to government. The best thing workers can do is form co-ops and not have one leader but all workers are owners.
Delilah Allison Facebook Verified
Posted: September 1st, 2017 3:35 PM
Good. Hopefully you will also stop eating beef altogether and respect animals' lives. As for being thugs, it certainly wasn't good optics for them. However, I wonder how lots of people would feel if those against illegal immigration camped on their lawns and demanded that residents hire only American citizens to mow their lawns or better yet, get off their butts and do it themselves! And while they're at it, use MANUAL MOWERS and spare the rest of us this incessant noise pollution! AAARRRRGHHHH!!!!!!
Sarge Kins from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: September 1st, 2017 1:38 PM
Nothing but grotesque thugs. It was NO misunderstanding. They harassed, insulted and assaulted the union members by acting like little babies who couldn't get their way. Their TRUE feelings came out at this encounter.No more Buona Beef for me or my family.