Boykin joins Oak Park Mayor for race forum
By Ken Trainor
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin will join Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb at the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. for a town hall discussion on race relations.
Attendees can RSVP for the event by contacting danielle.watson@cookcountyil.gov or by calling 312-603-4566.
