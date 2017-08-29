Big Week Aug. 30- Sept. 6

By Staff

Last chance to view the Sculputre Walk

Through Monday Sept. 4, Oak Park Arts District:

Take a stroll to see the dozen sculptures installed along Harrison St. from Austin to Ridgeland Ave. during the 6th Annual display presented by The Oak Park Area Arts Council. Download a free app, Otocast, to hear from the artists and learn more about their works.

1st Tuesday Film: "A Quiet Passion"

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m., noon,and 7 p.m., Lake Theatre:

A 2016 biopic of poet Emily Dickinson's life that follows her from student through adulthood in 19th century New England. $6, matinee, seniors; $8.50 evening. More: classiccinemas.com, 708-848-9088. 1022 Lake St., Oak Park.

Closing: "The Fair Maid of the West"

Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Austin Gardens:

Oak Park Festival Theatre's swashbuckling, comedy love story includes battles, mistaken identities and storm-tossed seas. $30, adults, $25 seniors; $15 students; free, age 12 and under and dogs. Info/tickets: oakparkfestival.com, 708-445-4440. 167 Forest Avenue, Oak Park.

Final Thursday Night Out This Summer

Aug. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., Downtown Oak Park:

Hear live music and dine outside. Pick up a menu and purchase a booklet ($16 for four dine-around tickets) at the kiosk on Lake and Marion. Twenty plus area establishments offer drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Dine in or carry out, rain or shine. More: downtownoakpark.net. Marion between North Blvd. and Lake St.

Frank Lloyd Wright Volunteer Training

Apply now. Training runs Sept. 12 to 28, Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio:

Interested in leading tours? Interpreter training involves online study, class lectures, and workshops that result in certification. Attend an orientation to qualify for enrollment. Training classes meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings and two Saturdays. Training for interpreters at Unity Temple takes place Nov. 9 to 21. Apply: flwright.org/volunteer. Questions: lguzman@flwright.org or 312-994-4045. 951 Chicago Ave., Oak Park.

Free Tennis Evaluations

Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., The Tennis and Fitness Center:

Between 5 and 7 p.m., kids ages 3 to 18 can drop in to receive evaluations. Parent Meeting from 7 to 7:30 p.m. explains kids' programming. Adult drop-in evaluations are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Refreshments, class registrations, specials, and open courts for registrants as available. More: TENandFiT.com, 708-386-2175. 301 Lake St., Oak Park.

Heartland Blood Drive

Thursday, Aug. 31, noon to 4 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Give the gift of life by giving blood at the Oak Park Public Library. Bring a photo ID and drink plenty of fluids. Ages 16 and up, minimum weight 110 lbs . Donors will receive a $10 Target gift card. Drop in or schedule a time at: heartlandbc.org, 1-800-786-4483. 834 Lake Street.

Italian Conversation Hour

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 to 8 pm, Small Meeting Room, Main Library:

"Parliamo Oak Park." Join in casual conversation with other Italian speakers. All levels are welcome, adults and teens. Questions: 708-452-3440. 834 Lake St.

NAMI Family Support Group

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Third Floor Conference Room, Scoville Square:

For families who have a loved one with a mental illness, the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group provides a network of others with shared experiences who understand, ideas for self care and caring for your family, as well as information about brain disorders, treatment and services. Led by trained family members. Free; meets twice monthly on the first and third Tuesdays. Info: 708-524-2582, info@namimetsub.org, namimetsub.org, 137 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Health Insurance Assistance for Seniors

By appointment, Second Floor, Oak Park Township Senior Services:

The Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) offers free insurance counseling to help Medicare recipients with claims, supplemental insurance, drug plans, and applying for other state and federal benefits. Appointment required: 708-383-8060. 130 S. Oak Park Ave.

Beaders' Night Out

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Bead in Hand:

Drop in and join other jewelry-making enthusiasts for an evening of beading and conversation. Bring your project, repairs, or new ideas. No charge for an evening of inspiration, but the shop is open if you need any supplies. First Tuesday every month. Inquire: 708-848-1761. 145 Harrison St., Oak Park.

