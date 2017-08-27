The world keeps turning

Business as usual for this giver of untold blessings to poor people looking for place to live.

Not kidding, folks. Problems go back a long time.

It was a reporter on the scene, who told it as it was.

In his sometimes clumsy way, Trump was making the same point as New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, who was on the ground in Charlottesville covering the event. She noticed that the far left counter-protesters were intent on instigating violence and tweeted that "the hard left seemed as hate-filled as the alt-right. I saw club-wielding 'antifa' beating white nationalists being led out of the park."

Then for some reason felt the need to change that.

Later, perhaps sensing she was in danger of transgressing some sort of unofficial party line, she amended her thought. She added that the leftists were "violent, not hate-filled. They were standing up to hate." Of course, "standing up to hate" (of whites) is exactly what the alt right would say they are doing as well.

Close call for one of nation's chief narrative-suppliers.

And that tweet by Ms. Stolberg would hardly have been missed by the nation's First Tweeter, who caught hell for taking that eyewitness account and running with it, as we know.

Read the whole on-target analysis of "What Trump Got Right About Charlottesville, Was the apoplectic media watching the same press conference?" by SCOTT MCCONNELL at American Conservative.