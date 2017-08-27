The world keeps turning
Snowflakes object, Public housing, Charlottesville blame
By Jim Bowman
How could you? asked the snowflakes at an exclusive California college . . .
. . . when one of them posted a pic of herself with the Vice President of the United States of America.
Can you blame them? They'd heard of such atrocities but never encountered one so close.
Unleash the comfort animals.
