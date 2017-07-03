Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Taco Bell take two

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's the second time around for the Zoning Board of Appeals to hear a proposal from Bell American Group LLC, which wants to open a drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant at an empty lot at Madison and Lyman.

The ZBA was scheduled to hear the plan in May, but the village noticed the meeting improperly, triggering a rescheduling. The meeting now will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 123 Madison St., in room 201.

The company must present its proposal to the ZBA because it is asking for allowances from the zoning code to allow them to build closer to the lot line and to locate the parking lot to the west side of the property.

Email: tim@oakpark.com

Benjamin Hill  

Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:45 PM

If they want a property with a drive thru, they could take the Chase bank property on Madison. It already has the drive thru and a few parking spots. If we are going to have fast food restaurants, we don't need to consolidate them in one area of the village. There are a lot of fast food places already on Madison east of Ridgeland.

Michele Kruegel  

Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:37 PM

Most importantly, Bell American is asking for a variance for a Drive-Through, which isn't a permitted use.

