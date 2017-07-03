Taco Bell take two
It's the second time around for the Zoning Board of Appeals to hear a proposal from Bell American Group LLC, which wants to open a drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant at an empty lot at Madison and Lyman.
The ZBA was scheduled to hear the plan in May, but the village noticed the meeting improperly, triggering a rescheduling. The meeting now will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 123 Madison St., in room 201.
The company must present its proposal to the ZBA because it is asking for allowances from the zoning code to allow them to build closer to the lot line and to locate the parking lot to the west side of the property.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
2 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
If they want a property with a drive thru, they could...
By Benjamin Hill
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:45 PM
Glad that this ordinance passed but I can't...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:42 PM
Congrats to both gentlemen on the well deserved...
By Doug Stewart
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:38 PM
Most importantly, Bell American is asking for a...
By Michele Kruegel
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:37 PM
This is a step in the right direction.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:20 PM
@ Vince Bray: If you will, I mail the cash register...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 10:53 AM
It's not a matter of spending extra money going...
By Vince Bray
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 10:35 PM
What is this about? WJ and oppressives are stuck in...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 4:11 PM
REVERSE RACISM? We learn from Bob Sherrell, through...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 12:18 PM
Welcome to Oak Park. Great concept which I'm sure will...
By Tom Gull
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 10:53 AM
Benjamin Hill Facebook Verified
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:45 PM
If they want a property with a drive thru, they could take the Chase bank property on Madison. It already has the drive thru and a few parking spots. If we are going to have fast food restaurants, we don't need to consolidate them in one area of the village. There are a lot of fast food places already on Madison east of Ridgeland.
Michele Kruegel Facebook Verified
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:37 PM
Most importantly, Bell American is asking for a variance for a Drive-Through, which isn't a permitted use.