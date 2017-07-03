Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Oak Park police hold forum this week

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park Police Department is holding a wide-ranging discussion about community safety this Thursday, July 6, in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Police Chief Anthony Ambrose and a representative of the village's Community Relations Commission will review summer safety tips and provide an overview of areas of police concern around town.

Ambrose will give an assessment of the overall safety of the village and will take questions from the audience.

"The community policing model we follow in Oak Park relies on residents taking an active role," Ambrose said in a press release. "Engaging in dialogue about areas of concern is important to maintaining trust as we work together to keep our community safe."

Eight of the department's neighborhood resource officers will be in attendance to discuss neighborhood policing strategies.

"Our neighborhood resource officers are hosting zone meetings every month where they focus on issues directly related to their neighborhoods, but it is also helpful to step back and discuss the big picture and various trends we are seeing across Oak Park," Ambrose said.

 

Email: tim@oakpark.com

