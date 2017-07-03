Buildings for sale! Buildings for sale!
We were surprised to learn last week that Oak Park's tallest high-rise, the 21-story Vantage apartment building at Lake and Forest, was on the market less than a year after residents began moving in.
But maybe it's less of a surprise to learn that another downtown building is on the market. The 63-unit apartment building at 855 Lake Street also is now on the market.
"This asset offers an investor the opportunity to creatively use the existing structure and unit mix to deliver high-end micro units to a market that has limited-to-no competition for similar product," the listing notes. "With room to maximize building amenities, coupled with the availability of parking, this property is perfectly situated to capitalize on the rents that micro-units can offer in a highly desirable location like Oak Park."
The building is listed on www.cbredealflow.com.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
If they want a property with a drive thru, they could...
By Benjamin Hill
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:45 PM
Glad that this ordinance passed but I can't...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:42 PM
Congrats to both gentlemen on the well deserved...
By Doug Stewart
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:38 PM
Most importantly, Bell American is asking for a...
By Michele Kruegel
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:37 PM
This is a step in the right direction.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 12:20 PM
@ Vince Bray: If you will, I mail the cash register...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: July 3rd, 2017 10:53 AM
It's not a matter of spending extra money going...
By Vince Bray
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 10:35 PM
What is this about? WJ and oppressives are stuck in...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 4:11 PM
REVERSE RACISM? We learn from Bob Sherrell, through...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 12:18 PM
Welcome to Oak Park. Great concept which I'm sure will...
By Tom Gull
Posted: July 2nd, 2017 10:53 AM