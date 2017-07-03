Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
78°
Buildings for sale! Buildings for sale!

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

We were surprised to learn last week that Oak Park's tallest high-rise, the 21-story Vantage apartment building at Lake and Forest, was on the market less than a year after residents began moving in.

But maybe it's less of a surprise to learn that another downtown building is on the market. The 63-unit apartment building at 855 Lake Street also is now on the market.

"This asset offers an investor the opportunity to creatively use the existing structure and unit mix to deliver high-end micro units to a market that has limited-to-no competition for similar product," the listing notes. "With room to maximize building amenities, coupled with the availability of parking, this property is perfectly situated to capitalize on the rents that micro-units can offer in a highly desirable location like Oak Park."

The building is listed on www.cbredealflow.com.

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

