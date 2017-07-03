Big Week July 5-12

By Staff

Artist Reception and "Dream" Exhibit

Saturday, July 8, 2 to 4 p.m., Veterans Room and Art Gallery, Main Library:

Meet Matthew James Collins, an Oak Park native who has been living in Italy for more than 20 years, and view his exhibit "A Dream Incarnate: Italian Landscapes and Portraits." Exhibit through July 30. Free. Inquire: dpreiser@oppl.org. 834 Lake.

What's the Real Cuba Like?

Wednesday, July 12, 7 to 9 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Join Oak Park Library Executive Director David Seleb in viewing the not-yet-aired PBS special "Weekend in Havana with Geoffrey Baer." Then hear Seleb's account of his travels to this "old city… trying to find itself in a new world." Adults and teens. Info: 708-452-3440, oppl.org. 834 Lake St.

"The Amish Project"

Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, 4 p.m., Pleasant Home:

Conceived after the 2006 school shootings in an Amish community, this play reflects on Amish culture and the limits of compassion. A co-benefit with Oak Park Festival Theatre. Runs Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. through July 30. $22. Tickets/info: pleasanthome.org, 708-445-4440, oakparkfestival.com. 217 Home Ave., Oak Park.

Author Talk: Hemant Mehta

Sunday, July 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

The author of "I Sold My Soul on eBay" and "The Young Atheist's Survival Guide" will speak, answer questions, and sign books. Free, sponsored by End of the Line Humanists. Questions: cynthia@elhumanists.org. 834 Lake, Oak Park.

Rethink Your Drink

Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., Café, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market:

Stop in the newly opened River Forest store and attend a free seminar with dietitians. Learn how to stay hydrated, make healthier adult beverage choices, and sample mocktails. Family-friendly. Also this month:

Monday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.: Salad in a Mason Jar

Monday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.: Supplement Solutions

Info/register: facebook.com/FreshThymeFMRiverForest/.

Questions: 708-689-5036. 7501 North Ave.

An Evening with the OPPD

Thursday, July 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Police Chief Anthony Ambrose and neighborhood resource officers will meet with residents, assess community safety, offer summer safety tips, answer questions, and more. Sponsored by the Community Relations Commission. Info: community@oak-park.us. 834 Lake.

1st Tuesday Film: "After the Storm"

Tuesday, July 11, 10 a.m., noon, and 7 p.m., Lake Theatre:

A Japanese tale of a father and young son reconnecting in the wake of the man's own father's death. $6, matinee, seniors; $8.50 evening. Date change due to holiday. More: classiccinemas.com, 708-848-9088. 1022 Lake St., Oak Park.

River Forest Magic

Tuesday, July 11, 2 to 3 p.m., Library Meeting Room:

Professional magician Gary Kantor teaches some of his most amazing tricks. Participants get a magic kit to take home. Grades K-4. Advanced registration required: riverforestlibrary.org, 708-366-5205. 735 Lathrop Ave.

Tuesday, July 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Library Lawn:

Be "Wowed" with magic by Gary Kantor in this free show for ages 3 and up. Rain location: Roosevelt Middle School gym. No registration required. Info: riverforestlibrary.org, 708-366-5205. 735 Lathrop Ave.

Free Hearing Screening

Wednesday, July 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., First Floor Conference Room, Township Senior Services:

Oak Park and River Forest residents age 60 plus can make an appointment for a free screening. A doctor will conduct tests and answer questions. Sponsored by Connect Hearing and OP Township Senior Services. More: 708-383-8060. 130 S. Oak Park, Ave.

Wright Restored Masterpiece Open for Tours

Mondays through Saturdays, times vary, Unity Temple:

Unity Temple (1905-08) is considered the greatest public building of Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie era. A National Historic Landmark, Unity Temple re-opened for tours on July 1 after completion of a comprehensive restoration. Come see Wright's bold use of light, space and unconventional materials. Both guided and self-guided tours are available. Times, tickets, and info: 312-994-4000, info@flwright.org. 875 Lake Street.

Youth Theatre:

Musical Review: "Savage Summer"

Friday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 8, at 3:30 p.m., Julian Middle School Auditorium:

CAST Summer Youth Arts Institute presents a toe-tapping show based on Disney's "The Lion King," brought to the stage by third and fourth graders. $10, adults; $5, students/seniors. Tickets/info: 708-524-7848, ksimon@op97.org. 416 S. Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park.

"The Lion King" Kids

Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m., Friday, July 7, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m., Brooks Middle School Auditorium:

Junior Bravo Academy's forth through sixth graders are bringing the jungle to life with puppetry and memorable music as theatre students bring the African plains to Oak Park. $9, adults; $7, seniors/students. Tickets: 708-524-5621, bravoperformingarts.org. 325 S. Kenilworth Ave.

"Number Nerds"

Tuesday, July 11, through Thursday, July 13, 7:30 p.m., Madison Street Theater:

Bravo Performing Arts Academy presents a musical performed by sixth through eighth graders about girls from different social circles who come together to try to win the math competition. $10, adults; $8 senior/students. Tickets: 708-524-5621, bravoperformingarts.org. 1010 W. Madison St., Oak Park.

