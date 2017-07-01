Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
82°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Bob Sherrell's story, part 4

Religion growing up

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Tom Holmes

Contributing Reporter / Religion Blogger

RELIGION

 

While Bob was growing up, Robert Sr. decided that the family would join the Catholic Church.  He did so partly because he wanted his daughters to attend Catholic schools, even though Robert Jr. was allowed to enroll at Hyde Park High School, a public school.  But partly, they joined because it moved the family one or two rungs up the social ladder. 

 

He explained, "I think my family relished this idea that being Catholic made us special, above ordinary, away from the holy rollers and the shouters.  We were solemn. We took religion seriously.  We were not [Chicago Housing Authority] project people.  We were home owners.  We were middle class.  We were better than the stereotypical black person.

 

The problem for Bob was that he had grown up in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church, and the shouting and carrying on was part of his spiritual home.  He had no problem believing he was created in the image of God, because the minister was black, the choir sang gospel music and those ladies dressed in white who made sure that members slain in the Spirit would not hurt themselves in their experience of ecstasy.  Those older women dressed in white gloves, dresses, stockings and shoes who attended to people when they started to swoon—we had the highest respect for them.  They were so stately, so regal that no one would dare to be disorderly.

 

But in the Catholic Church he didn't feel created in God's image, because not only was the priest white and the liturgy in Latin—about as far away from the AME as you could get—but as presented in the pictures on the wall and the stained glass windows, God the Father and the Son were portrayed as being white.

 

"Here I am," Bob recalled, "and all the people I knew dark skinned with black hair and Jesus a is white guy with golden hair.  It made me feel that I was not human in the sense that God created us in his image.  It created an internal dissonance.  I never escape the image of me being black and God white, never."

 

"I was in awe of my father," he said.  "I didn't feel like God was looking after us.  I felt that my father was the one I could trust, which translated into the pride I felt in being Robert Jr.  He was the father in whose image I been created."

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Garage Rental

Looking for a garage rental for my sports car in the winter and winter car in the summer.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

This is terrific news! Can't wait!

By Jennifer Ann Stix

Posted: July 1st, 2017 1:15 PM

On: Courageous new restaurant opening...

We now see that Congress is full of phonies on both...

By Noella Ellison

Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:58 PM

On: Do we deserve The Donald?

There are some that make minimum wage and need this...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:31 PM

On: Oak Park allows minimum wage hike

The Book Table owner is a wise business person. I will...

By Vesna Veki

Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:20 PM

On: Oak Park allows minimum wage hike

Get real. Trump can't do anything except screw up...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:10 PM

On: Do we deserve The Donald?

As someone who didn't vote for the man, I am...

By Noella Ellison

Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:00 PM

On: Do we deserve The Donald?

Minimum wage jobs are "NOT" career jobs. The...

By Paul Cagnina

Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:59 AM

On: Oak Park allows minimum wage hike

Yes Brian and why not? We are after all a community...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:57 AM

On: Oak Park allows minimum wage hike

Good catch, Mary!

By Noella Ellison

Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:51 AM

On: Oak Parker battling ALS announces...

Karin Sullivan is one of the hardest working people at...

By Abby Bankes

Posted: July 1st, 2017 10:26 AM

On: OPRF High School ends lockdown...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close