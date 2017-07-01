Bob Sherrell's story, part 4
Religion growing up
By Tom Holmes
RELIGION
While Bob was growing up, Robert Sr. decided that the family would join the Catholic Church. He did so partly because he wanted his daughters to attend Catholic schools, even though Robert Jr. was allowed to enroll at Hyde Park High School, a public school. But partly, they joined because it moved the family one or two rungs up the social ladder.
He explained, "I think my family relished this idea that being Catholic made us special, above ordinary, away from the holy rollers and the shouters. We were solemn. We took religion seriously. We were not [Chicago Housing Authority] project people. We were home owners. We were middle class. We were better than the stereotypical black person.
The problem for Bob was that he had grown up in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church, and the shouting and carrying on was part of his spiritual home. He had no problem believing he was created in the image of God, because the minister was black, the choir sang gospel music and those ladies dressed in white who made sure that members slain in the Spirit would not hurt themselves in their experience of ecstasy. Those older women dressed in white gloves, dresses, stockings and shoes who attended to people when they started to swoon—we had the highest respect for them. They were so stately, so regal that no one would dare to be disorderly.
But in the Catholic Church he didn't feel created in God's image, because not only was the priest white and the liturgy in Latin—about as far away from the AME as you could get—but as presented in the pictures on the wall and the stained glass windows, God the Father and the Son were portrayed as being white.
"Here I am," Bob recalled, "and all the people I knew dark skinned with black hair and Jesus a is white guy with golden hair. It made me feel that I was not human in the sense that God created us in his image. It created an internal dissonance. I never escape the image of me being black and God white, never."
"I was in awe of my father," he said. "I didn't feel like God was looking after us. I felt that my father was the one I could trust, which translated into the pride I felt in being Robert Jr. He was the father in whose image I been created."
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
This is terrific news! Can't wait!
By Jennifer Ann Stix
Posted: July 1st, 2017 1:15 PM
We now see that Congress is full of phonies on both...
By Noella Ellison
Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:58 PM
There are some that make minimum wage and need this...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:31 PM
The Book Table owner is a wise business person. I will...
By Vesna Veki
Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:20 PM
Get real. Trump can't do anything except screw up...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:10 PM
As someone who didn't vote for the man, I am...
By Noella Ellison
Posted: July 1st, 2017 12:00 PM
Minimum wage jobs are "NOT" career jobs. The...
By Paul Cagnina
Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:59 AM
Yes Brian and why not? We are after all a community...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:57 AM
By Noella Ellison
Posted: July 1st, 2017 11:51 AM
Karin Sullivan is one of the hardest working people at...
By Abby Bankes
Posted: July 1st, 2017 10:26 AM