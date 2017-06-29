Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
69°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community
  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • Taste of Cermak Road on Berwyn's Main Street Offers Mix of Sweets & Savories

Taste of Cermak Road on Berwyn's Main Street Offers Mix of Sweets & Savories

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Berwyn Development Corporation

3322 S. Oak Park Ave. STE 2ndFl

Berwyn IL, 60402

708-788-8100

By Berwyn Development Corp

WHAT: 6th AnnualTaste of Cermak Road presented by Mayor Robert J. Lovero

WHEN: Thurs, July 27, 2017 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM

WHERE: Various locations along Berwyn's Cermak Road

WHY: Pick up a pass to Berwyn's Taste of Cermak Road presented by Mayor Robert J. Lovero on Thurs, July 27 from 5PM—9PM. Join us for this annual tradition and enjoy an eclectic mix of small plates and sweets on Berwyn's "Main Street." Tickets are ONLY $15 and include a large array of food samples, drink specials, automatic entry into a drawing for an Apple iPad and an after-party with live music from Caliente Old School starting at 7:00PM at Wagner's Lounge.

The list of participating is growing and currently includes:

  • Old Fashioned Candies
  • Vesecky's Bakery
  • Wagner's Lounge
  • La Lupita Restaurant
  • La Quinta de los Reyes
  • Anthony's Pizza Place
  • Waldo Cooney's Pizza
  • Jimmy John's
  • Masa Uno Tortilleria

The event will tour Berwyn's Cermak Road and takes place rain or shine! Register at bit.ly/2017TasteofCermak and share the event on Facebook. Tickets purchased online can be picked up starting at 4:30PM at BMO Harris Bank (6655 W Cermak Rd).

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Mayor Robert J. Lovero, our Program Sponsors World's Largest Laundromat and BMO Harris Bank and Small Business Sponsor Berwyn 1st Ward Alderman Scott Lennon.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

We are all guilty of not paying enough attention to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 30th, 2017 1:10 AM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

One last comment: the next time you see a minimum wage...

By Paul Cagnina

Posted: June 29th, 2017 10:32 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

Minimum wage jobs are "NOT" career jobs. ...

By Paul Cagnina

Posted: June 29th, 2017 10:25 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

Today, I visited the Oak Park-River Forest Chamber of...

By Lewis Hamer Jr.

Posted: June 29th, 2017 8:04 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

Maybe just maybe we might start that conflict of...

By Nick Polido

Posted: June 29th, 2017 7:58 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

Mu suggestion to all of the board members who show up...

By Tom Broderick

Posted: June 29th, 2017 6:54 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

Mary, I completely understand the need to tweak some...

By Kyle P. Eichenberger

Posted: June 29th, 2017 6:19 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

As usual, everyone is screaming and no one is...

By Mary Darnall

Posted: June 29th, 2017 6:07 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

I think it's awful that a village that touts...

By Marilyn Heim Macoun

Posted: June 29th, 2017 5:41 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

People seem to be missing the critical procedural...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 29th, 2017 5:22 PM

On: Oak Park calls emergency meeting on...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close