Taste of Cermak Road on Berwyn's Main Street Offers Mix of Sweets & Savories
WHAT: 6th AnnualTaste of Cermak Road presented by Mayor Robert J. Lovero
WHEN: Thurs, July 27, 2017 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM
WHERE: Various locations along Berwyn's Cermak Road
WHY: Pick up a pass to Berwyn's Taste of Cermak Road presented by Mayor Robert J. Lovero on Thurs, July 27 from 5PM—9PM. Join us for this annual tradition and enjoy an eclectic mix of small plates and sweets on Berwyn's "Main Street." Tickets are ONLY $15 and include a large array of food samples, drink specials, automatic entry into a drawing for an Apple iPad and an after-party with live music from Caliente Old School starting at 7:00PM at Wagner's Lounge.
The list of participating is growing and currently includes:
- Old Fashioned Candies
- Vesecky's Bakery
- Wagner's Lounge
- La Lupita Restaurant
- La Quinta de los Reyes
- Anthony's Pizza Place
- Waldo Cooney's Pizza
- Jimmy John's
- Masa Uno Tortilleria
The event will tour Berwyn's Cermak Road and takes place rain or shine! Register at bit.ly/2017TasteofCermak and share the event on Facebook. Tickets purchased online can be picked up starting at 4:30PM at BMO Harris Bank (6655 W Cermak Rd).
Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Mayor Robert J. Lovero, our Program Sponsors World's Largest Laundromat and BMO Harris Bank and Small Business Sponsor Berwyn 1st Ward Alderman Scott Lennon.
