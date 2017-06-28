Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
  Rush Oak Park Hospital Welcomes New Member to its Board of Directors

Rush Oak Park Hospital Welcomes New Member to its Board of Directors

By Community Editor

Rush Oak Park Hospital recently added Judge Cheyrl Ingram to its Board of Directors. Ingram's addition puts the board total at seven voting members.

A presiding judge in the Fourth Municipal District of Cook County since December 1994, Ingram was elected to the Circuit Court County-wide in 1992 and retained in 1998, 2004, 2010 and 2016. During every election cycle and prior to joining the bench, she has either been rated "Qualified" or "Recommended" by every Bar association as well as by the Judicial Performance Committee and the Illinois Committee for Honest Government.

A resident of Broadview, Ingram says she was first drawn to the hospital for the medical expertise it provides.

"My family and I have always been pleased with the services we have received from the Rush family," she says. "Having had personal involvement with the hospital assured me that this was the type of organization that I wanted to help grow."

Although she feels a little late to the party as it relates to Rush Oak Park Hospital's ongoing development and strong relationship with the community, Ingram says seeing and hearing about all the new innovative projects that are planned, "makes me feel like a new mother about to nurture a child through life. I hope to be able to take my medical, life and career experiences and contribute my opinions to assist Rush Oak Park Hospital in reaching its goals.

"I want to assure that every family who enters the hospital feels that all their needs are met," she adds. "It's during these times that people are at their lowest and they should feel lifted up."

"We're pleased to have Judge Cheyrl Ingram by our side as we continue to provide expert and compassionate health care for the community," says Bruce Elegant, president and CEO of the hospital.  

Rush Oak Park Hospital Board of Directors (Voting Members)

Cheyrl Ingram

Judge

Fourth Municipal District, Cook County

 

David Ansell, MD

Senior Vice President, Community Health Equity

Rush University Medical Center

Associate Provost, Clinical Affairs, Rush University

 

Donna M. Carroll

President

Dominican University

 

Anthony Mitchell

Vice President of Communications

Chicago Council of Global Affairs

 

Joan Kurtenbach

Vice President of Strategic Planning, Marketing & Communications

Rush University Medical Center

 

Gary McCullough

Chief Executive Officer

ARI Packaging

 

Sandra Sokol

Retired Municipal Clerk, Village of Oak Park

Rush Oak Park Hospital, located near the corner of Harlem Avenue and Madison Street in Oak Park, Ill., has been providing exceptional health care in the community for more than a century. As a clinical partner of Rush University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital combines the convenience and personal touch of a community hospital with the technology and expertise of a major university medical center. To learn more about the hospital's many programs or services, to find a Rush Oak Park Hospital physician, or for information on upcoming lectures and health screenings, visit the hospital's website at roph.org or call (708) 660-INFO (4636).

Rush is an academic health system comprising Rush University Medical Center, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital.The mission of Rush is to improve the health of the patients and diverse communities it serves with nationally recognized health care, education, research and a commitment to community partnerships.

*Submitted by Rush Oak Park Hospital

