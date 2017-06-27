Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Film director Avildsen dies

John Avildsen

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

The Hollywood film director of Rocky and The Karate Kid, John Avildsen, died on June 16 in Los Angeles of pancreatic cancer. Avildsen was an Oak Park native who went on to win the Best Director Oscar for Rocky in 1977. According to Wikipedia, an upcoming documentary on the life, career and films of Avildsen is currently in production. It is titled, John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs. He was 81.

Ken Trainor

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com

